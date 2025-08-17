Khaled Bin Saifullah’s journey from Uttara University to Google

He had completed his Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Cumilla Polytechnic Institute before joining Uttara university, which remains one of the few institutions that accommodate students from Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) curriculum to attend mainstream university classes.

The Daily Star sat down with Khaled, who had worked in an array of organisations like Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, and Cigna, for an interview where he walked us through the milestones and moments that shaped his path to Google.

The Daily Star (TDS): As a test engineer at Google, can you tell us about the skills you have to utilise in your current role?

Khaled Bin Saifullah (K): Google is a dynamic workplace, and as a test engineer, I need to constantly apply a blend of technical and interpersonal skills to get things done. On the technical side, I work regularly with Java and Python, developing and testing solutions that ensure users enjoy a seamless experience with our apps.

Equally important are my communication skills. I have to collaborate in cross-functional teams, often with people from diverse professional and cultural backgrounds. Emotional intelligence plays a big role here. Whether it's resolving a conflict or aligning different perspectives, I make it a point to place myself in others' shoes to find the most effective solution.

Credit goes to my university for preparing me so well for this environment. Coming from a polytechnic background, I had no prior exposure to certain topics that might seem basic to others. From carrying myself professionally to learning how to prepare PowerPoint presentations, my university provided a supportive environment where I could develop these essential skills from scratch. I also did not have much scope to work in a group setting before I had joined university. Such experiences teach you the tolerance to work with someone who may not see eye to eye with you while holding your grounds strong and communicate your perspective patiently. Unfortunately, many educational institutions in Bangladesh still fall short in grooming their students, producing graduates who may be academically capable but struggle to showcase their potential in the job market.

TDS: Was there a particular course or project that helped you discover your passion or current career path?

K: My Bachelor's was in EEE, but I eventually switched gears and built a career in software engineering. But it's not what it seems like; I genuinely enjoyed studying EEE. The programme involved a lot of math, including calculus, differential equations, linear algebra, and probability. At the time, I didn't realise how valuable that foundation would be later.

When I started self-learning coding, I noticed how some concepts naturally clicked because of that background. Things like logic building, problem decomposition, and understanding algorithms felt much more intuitive. My teachers played a huge role in helping me develop strong fundamentals that could be applied in multiple domains. I also had the opportunity to collaborate with one of my professors on a confidential government project, and I believe highlighting that experience was instrumental in getting shortlisted at Google.

TDS: How has your degree helped you outside of your job—in everyday life, problem-solving, or community work?

K: My degree has helped me far beyond the scope of my job, especially in developing critical thinking. It taught me how to break down complex problems into smaller, manageable parts, whether that's troubleshooting an everyday issue or making an important personal decision. I have learned to approach situations from different perspectives, weigh the pros and cons, and make informed choices instead of acting on impulse. I have felt that when I apply this approach to my personal life, not just for engineering decisions, it leads to little room for regret.

TDS: When you recall your university days, what are some of the things that you fondly look back at?

K: When I think back to my university days, the library is one of the first places that comes to mind. I really enjoyed the quiet, focused environment. It was a space where I could immerse myself in my studies, discover new books, and explore topics beyond my coursework. It became almost a second home during exam season.

And then there were the tea stall moments with friends right outside university—those unplanned breaks that turned into hours of conversation, laughter, and sometimes even heated debates. People underestimate how much you can actually learn from your peers in an informal setting. Not everything has to be about learning either. I had developed fulfilling connections at my university which I hope will last a lifetime. My friends gave me a sense of contentment and peace. Looking back, these very simple moments are what I cherish the most.

TDS: How did your time at university shape you as a person?

K: It has taught me the value of discipline in a way that has stayed with me ever since. Balancing classes, assignments, and self-learning required me to structure my days and stick to a routine. I learned to set clear goals, prioritise tasks, and hold myself accountable for meeting deadlines. That discipline extended beyond academics. It shaped how I approach challenges, manage my time, and follow through on commitments.

Even now, in both my personal and professional life, that structured mindset helps me stay focused and consistent, no matter how busy or unpredictable things get. Without discipline, there's a high risk of falling into the procrastination loop, that is spending a lot of time 'working' but barely getting anything done.

TDS: What advice would you give to your current juniors at Uttara University who are chasing big dreams?

K: Stay adaptable and keep an open mind, because the path to your goals is rarely a straight line. Learn to listen as much as you speak, and surround yourself with people who challenge your thinking. When setbacks come, treat them as lessons rather than roadblocks. Most importantly, take ownership of your growth - no one else will chase your dreams for you. To turn those dreams into reality, you need an actionable plan and the discipline to use your time as efficiently as possible.

Looking back at my university days, I had most of my classes in the afternoon, so I used my mornings to complete assigned readings and explore topics that sparked my curiosity. Those quiet morning hours became my most productive time, and it's when I taught myself a great deal about coding.

TDS: If you could go back and give one piece of advice to your university self, what would it be?

K: I would tell myself to worry less about having everything figured out and focus more on exploring. University is one of the few times in life when you can experiment, take risks, and learn from mistakes without the weight of too many responsibilities. Once you are an adult with a family to support, you can't simply hop around and test different fields to find your true calling.

Thus, I would advise my younger self not to hold back from trying something just because it feels unfamiliar. The lessons you gain from those experiences often matter as much as the degree itself. Now that I am in the workforce, I can say with confidence that CGPA doesn't matter nearly as much as real experience does. So, take that leap of faith!

