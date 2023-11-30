In conversation with leaders of private university education in Bangladesh

Prof. Dr Abdur Rab

Vice-Chancellor, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), established in 1991 by noted academician Dr M Alimullah Miyan, is the first non-government university in Bangladesh.

Aiming to produce at least one professional graduate from each village or ward under the theme of "education for every qualified person", IUBAT has been providing financial support to meritorious students in need of financial assistance. So far, IUBAT has students and graduates from all 64 Districts and from 540 out of 550 upazilas in Bangladesh.

IUBAT is the ideal choice for graduates because of its forward-thinking approach to education. Our curriculum is designed to be relevant to the current and future job market, keeping in view the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions. Our emphasis on practical, hands-on, experiential, and ethical learning and close industry connections sets us apart, providing our students with a competitive edge.

IUBAT has achieved an outstanding position of 1,411 in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2024 and 511-600 in the QS Asia Rankings 2024. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, IUBAT was ranked in the 601-800 position, which evaluates universities' contributions to the SDGs.

Through partnerships with global institutions, exchange programmes, and a culturally diverse student body, we prepare students for success in a globalised world. IUBAT has memoranda of understanding with 113 higher education and professional institutions across Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and Africa for student and faculty exchange, joint research, credit transfer, higher studies, and internships. At present, about 100 international students are studying at IUBAT.

Prof. Dr Qumrul Ahsan

Vice-Chancellor, University of Asia Pacific (UAP)

The university is maturing as we strive to establish its strong reputation. We have been listed in the QS World Rankings. Professors from Bangladesh and abroad have formed an international advisory group to provide us with guidance on how to advance our university. To obtain approval to offer PhD education, we are now trying to improve our research sector.

Our goal is to draw students with our varied and recognised programmes. For example, our Civil Engineering programme has accreditation. Our pharmacy department has achieved the best employment rate and is nationally acclaimed and accredited. The Bangladesh Bar Council also recognises programmes offered by the Department of Law and Human Rights.

We concentrate on enhancing our student's soft skills. Our programmes are designed to assist students in developing their critical thinking skills. For fourth-year students, we provide research projects along with internship and job placement services. We inked memorandums of understanding with several organisations to improve our students' careers and academic paths.

We are improving the quality of education by implementing the Education 4.0 approach. With over 50 clubs, we provide an extensive range of co-curricular and extracurricular activities. We provide excellent career advice, including job fairs and student walk-in interviews.

Mental health counselling is the most important service we offer in this fast-paced setting. Students choose to use this facility, and we maintain records of each student's progress.

We work to ensure that students have an easy transition from high school to college. We also make sure that there isn't any gender inequality within our institution.

Prof. Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman

Vice-Chancellor, State University Bangladesh (SUB)

Our long-term goals are broad and challenging, with the goal of becoming one of Bangladesh's top private universities. This aim includes raising the social perception index in addition to becoming recognised in global indices like QS and THE.

Ensuring that our graduates are employable and highly sought after is a major goal of closing the industry-academia divide. Our goal is to produce graduates who can quickly pick things up, are behaviourally flexible, and are cognitively resilient in order to meet the demands of the fourth industrial revolution. We want to prepare our graduates for export to nations with negative population growth, where there is a great need for educated, technically proficient youth.

We have critically scrutinised the knowledge gap between leaving students and the ideal background knowledge students need to start university-level education. In our country, this knowledge gap is high at times. The teaching-learning process experienced by our students in high schools and colleges is not always suitable for university-level education. These factors put our students into big challenges when they start university-level education, and cause a large percentage of dropouts. We are trying to address this gap for a smooth transition to tertiary-level education.

We engage faculty members as mentors for our students. We also engage the students in different extracurricular and co-curricular activities, leading to a unique campus life experience. As an education provider, the end result we want to see in our students is that they have acquired skills in communication, creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration.

Prof. Dr Md. Abul Kashem Mia

Vice-Chancellor, United International University (UIU)

United International University (UIU), started its journey in 2003 under the patronage of United Group with only 76 students. UIU's vision is to become a centre of excellence in teaching and research in the entire South Asian region. The UIU campus has a large playground on 18 acres of land with lush green open spaces for outdoor recreation. It has the largest green campus in Dhaka city.

UIU has been striving to improve the quality of higher education in the country in a different way and at a unique level. UIU has been consistently ranked as one of the top private universities in Bangladesh in the QS Asia University Rankings from 2019 to 2023. UIU ranked third among private universities and fifth among all universities in Bangladesh in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

There are more than 100 international-quality multimedia, air-conditioned smart classrooms. UIU has more than 45 labs for different departments. The syllabus for all our subjects is prepared timely and modified according to industry needs. On the curriculum committee, representatives from the respective industries always give their valuable input and suggestions.

Maintaining transparency, accountability, and integrity in the overall activities of UIU is a unique feature of this university. The biggest thing is the quality of education at the university. We are always striving to satisfy the students through the teaching and sincere efforts of skilled and experienced teachers. In this way, we want to move forward and take a position among the top universities in the South Asia region.

Prof. Dr Md. Abdur Rahman

Pro Vice-Chancellor, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB)

Over 28 years, AIUB has earned a commendable reputation for delivering high-quality education. AIUB aims to attract and support exceptional individuals with diverse backgrounds.

In honour of the founder chairman, AIUB has established the "Dr. Anawarul Abedin Institute of Innovation (D2A2I)" to encourage research among both teachers and students. AIUB has also established research centres like Center for Nanotechnology Research (CNR), Center for Biomedical Research (CBR), Center for VLSI and Embedded Systems (CVES), Center for Sustainable Energy Research (CSER), and a Business Incubator.

AIUB is dedicated to providing cutting-edge tools that foster an optimal teaching-learning environment for students. All our programmes have received accreditation and recognition from both local and international quality assurance authorities.

AIUB boasts state-of-the-art laboratories and curricula designed to equip students with the latest knowledge and skills. Our distinguished faculty, numbering over 400 members, holds a minimum academic qualification of master's, with around 40 percent holding doctoral degrees. With a proud alumni network of over 37,000 graduates, many of whom are in renowned global companies, AIUB has proven its dedication to producing graduates of exceptional calibre.

Our strong industry ties provide valuable opportunities for internships, cooperative education, and practical experiences that significantly enhance students' employability.

AIUB has transformed all programme curricula into outcome-based structures, integrating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prof. Dr Abdul Awal Khan

Vice-Chancellor, International Standard University (ISU)

International Standard University (ISU) aims to provide social service through quality education with moral values, and achieve excellence as a seat of learning through devotion, hard work, and sincerity.

With support from the ISU BoT and academic and administrative members, we have created various ways to continue innovation and quality pertinent to education and research by collaborating with diverse industries and authorities, like the Standard Group Ltd., University Grants Council, Bangladesh Accreditation Council, associated academic institutions, and several corporate organisations.

We have developed the university's capacity to invest in students, teaching, and research activities. We have nurtured the careers and well-being of the students by creating platforms for career development to maximise their capabilities, stimulating outstanding research and innovation that fully supports student well-being.

ISU faculty members are well-qualified, having higher degrees from top-ranked universities from home and abroad. The curriculum has been developed to promote critical thinking and openness for the students to learn, providing them with the required knowledge and skills to tackle the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution and enabling them to adapt accordingly.

The university has founded the Center for Higher Studies and Career Development (CHSCD), aiming to provide job opportunities for students who are financially weak and not academically sound enough to qualify for scholarships or waivers, to allow them to pursue their studies unhindered.

Prof. Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, PhD

Vice-Chancellor, Uttara University

Uttara University was established in 2003 with the motto "Quality Education at Affordable Tuition". The mission of this university was primarily to provide quality education to those who found it difficult to bear the cost of higher education within Bangladesh.

In 2023, Uttara University has emerged as a hub of research, and the motto has evolved into "Excellence in Higher Education and Research". This shows the amazing growth the university has achieved in the last 20 years.

Students choose to study at Uttara University because of the unique facilities they get, like affordable tuition, tuition waivers, state-of-the-art academic buildings, free transportation all over Dhaka city, well-equipped laboratories, and much more. We believe that quality education can reach students at an affordable cost. We have a policy of Founder's Scholarship, under which meritorious students study for free at UU.

Our university puts a lot of emphasis on encouraging and inspiring students to stand beside disadvantaged people in times of need. Students are always encouraged to attend counselling sessions periodically where they are motivated to learn and enhance IQ, EQ, and human qualities so that they can not only develop themselves but also contribute to society and the nation. We have a team of dedicated clinical psychologists under our Drop-Out Prevention Unit which caters to the mental health needs of our students. Recently, our Bangla department inaugurated South Asia's first Health Humanities lab.

We are a university that creates leaders, strives for excellence in research, and assures quality in education and we are developing ourselves to be future-proof.

Brigadier General Md. Anisur Rahman (Retd)

Advisor, Presidency University

Presidency University (PU) stands as a centre of academic distinction, research strength, and a hub for diverse extra and co-curricular activities. PU is dedicated to providing quality education at its core.

The institution offers diverse academic programs, including Business Administration, Economics, Computer Science and Engineering, English, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and more. Renowned scholars and industry experts form the faculty, ensuring a rich academic environment that encourages critical thinking and innovation. The curriculum is designed to impart knowledge and nurture critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

PU embraces students from various cultural backgrounds. This multicultural and ethnic diversity enriches the learning experience, fostering an environment where tolerance, understanding, and collaboration thrive.

The university also places a strong emphasis on preparing students for the professional world. Collaborations with industry leaders, internships, and career guidance programs are integral parts of the academic journey.

Recognising the significance of physical well-being, PU places great emphasis on sports and fitness activities. PU takes great pride in its robust research culture. The institution actively promotes research endeavours across departments, encouraging students and faculty alike to explore new frontiers of knowledge.

PU stands tall as an institution that not only imparts quality education but also cultivates a nurturing environment for holistic growth. By combining academic rigour, research excellence, and a vibrant campus life, it continues to produce graduates equipped thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape.