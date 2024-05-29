We bridge the gap between what we have and what we need

Southern University Bangladesh has been operating as an educational institution in the country since its establishment in 1998. As one of the first-generation private universities in Bangladesh, it commenced its journey on November 26, 2002. This Chattogram-based university has achieved several academic milestones over the years, establishing itself as one of the premier learning institutes in the southeastern part of Bangladesh.

In 2006, the Initiator & Founder of the University broadened membership for the university's advancement, establishing a platform for underprivileged individuals unable to access Public Universities or afford Private Universities in the country. Southern University has built a beautiful campus in the prime location of Chattogram metro area at Arefin Nagar, Baizid Bostami. This location guarantees a tranquil panoramic view and environment, rendering the university an ideal setting for academic learning with international standards.

While recent graduates actively pursue employment opportunities, millions of positions remain vacant. Despite universities continually producing qualified graduates, employers report a severe shortage of skilled workers. A university degree is no longer the sole determinant for employment. In today's technology-driven economies, there is a rising demand for skilled labor in science and technology. Moreover, there is an increasing emphasis on "soft skills". Employers prioritize hiring individuals with strong communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking abilities. Considering that machines will handle routine tasks, Bangladesh must cultivate a workforce of "creative entrepreneurs" who possess innovation, empathy, and the ability to address complex challenges. As a higher education institution, are we adequately preparing our youth for the demands of the job market?

Prof. Sarwar Jahan, Professor of General Education, Initiator & Founder of Southern University

We collaborate with professionals to bridge the gap between the education we have and the education we need. We involve learners in this conversation and immerse them in the real world to provide them with accurate information about available education and the actual needs of the job market. We provide them with education and assist them in gaining real-world experience. Our students engage in role-playing exercises to simulate employee and entrepreneurial scenarios, apply for jobs, and discuss taxation systems—all aimed at acquiring financial and work-related skills.

Our initiative connects young people with business leaders and professionals who serve as teachers and mentors. By immersing learners in real-world scenarios, these projects help them take risks, manage outcomes, and gain a better understanding of their future career options.

Southern University was the first to introduce an MBA program in Chattogram. One of the unique features of its Business Administration department is the involvement of most eminent professors in Chattogram in teaching at Southern. Additionally, the Hotel & Tourism Management subject has been introduced for the first time in Chattogram, reflecting the new demands of the present age. Recently, Southern University has signed an MoU with the Radisson Blu Hotel, Chattogram Bay View, allowing students from the Department of Hotel and Tourism Management to undertake a six-month internship at the five-star hotel for practical learning.