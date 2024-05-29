Equipping students with the right skills and knowledge is vital for today's rapidly evolving global job market. At BRAC University, inspired by our founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, we foster innovation, research, and education. This helps create a dynamic learning environment that values knowledge creation, human values, experiential learning, and sustainable development, bridging the gap with the Global North.

One of our core components is a state-of-the-art University Innovation Hub, which plays a key role in catalyzing students' creativity and practical learning, providing hands-on experience and tools for turning ideas into reality. We aim to nurture not just job seekers but job creators. Our entrepreneurship programs inspire and equip students with the skills to start their own ventures, fostering innovation and leadership.

To harness the potential of the 4th Industrial Revolution, we are investing in our research labs with leading-edge instrumentation focusing on AI, cloud computing, sustainable energy, and advanced robotics. Additionally, we are establishing a "Teaching and Learning Innovation Center" to train teachers with the latest methodologies and technologies. Our Office of Career Services and Alumni Relations supports students' transition to professional life through skills development training, internships, interview preparation, and job fairs, bridging the gap between academic learning and professional application.

Prof. dr Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Vice-Chancellor (Acting), BRAC University

Our global partnerships with over 250 renowned institutions and membership of the Open Society University Network give students access to extensive knowledge and international exposure. These collaborations enable student and staff exchanges, joint research projects, and global learning opportunities, broadening students' horizons and enhancing their academic experience.

BRAC University's relocation to a brand new environmentally sustainable campus marks a significant milestone in its mission to provide a forward-thinking and holistic educational experience. The new campus features expansive open spaces designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and innovation.

Aligning with the global agenda for sustainable development, BRAC University integrates the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its curriculum and campus activities. This initiative instills a sense of responsibility and awareness among students, preparing them to address global challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions. We also promote a culture of lifelong education by offering a variety of professional development courses and certificate programs. This ensures our community remains competitive and up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technological advancements.

Our unique residential semester in Savar focuses on experiential learning to develop compassionate, responsible leaders. This mandatory semester, with its holistic curriculum and extracurricular activities, fosters intellectual growth and well-rounded personal development.

Committed to empowering future leaders and innovators, we nurture graduates who are academically accomplished, socially responsible, and globally minded, contributing to a sustainable and prosperous future. BRAC University's initiatives ensure that our students are not only prepared for the needs of today's evolving job market but are also equipped to drive positive change in the world. By fostering an environment of innovation, sustainability, and lifelong learning, we are shaping the leaders of tomorrow.