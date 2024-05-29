We champion holistic development through Outcome-Based Education

American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) meticulously designs programs to align with the dynamic demands of the job market. Our curriculum integrates courses across cognitive, psychomotor, and affective domains, fostering holistic development through Outcome-Based Education (OBE). This approach not only prepares graduates for employment but also develops an entrepreneurial mindset and encourages further academic pursuits.

Each department establishes an Industry Advisory Panel (IAP) composed of industry leaders, esteemed alumni, and employers. Through ongoing collaboration with the IAP, we ensure our curriculum remains responsive to the latest industry trends and requirements. Continuous feedback from employers, graduates, and industry drives program enhancements, ensuring our graduates are well-prepared for the evolving job market. Mandatory internships and projects offer students invaluable hands-on experience and networking opportunities, while collaboration with local industries provides direct access to relevant resources and projects. Our alumni network serves as a valuable resource, offering mentorship, job leads, and networking avenues.

The Office of Placement & Alumni (OPA) supports students with resume building, job search strategies, interview preparation, and networking, and facilitates connections through job fairs. In addition to technical proficiency, workshops and seminars focus on soft skills such as communication, ethics, lifelong learning, leadership, and teamwork, enhancing students' employability.

AIUB offers courses and workshops to prepare students for professional certification exams or industry-specific qualifications, maintaining rigorous academic standards endorsed by National and International Accreditation Authorities. Our modern curricula and teaching-learning environment are dedicated to preparing graduates to confidently navigate the challenges of the current era.