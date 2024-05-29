Secure good jobs and create opportunities for others

With a mission of educational excellence, the University of Asia Pacific has been taking initiatives since its inception. Our dedication to the holistic growth of our students has brought us to where we stand today.

To support the career development of our students, we incorporate industry insights based on advice consulted from industry experts and leaders. At our university, our emphasis is on fostering interaction. We are dedicated to develop a robust network of organizations, encompassing DCCI, FBCCI, ICC, and the American Chamber of Commerce, to provide comprehensive support to our students. As a means of preparing them for the real world, the university facilitates internships for three months in prominent ventures. This invaluable pragmatic exposure helps alleviate fear and boosts confidence. For instance, a student with internship experience in a factory feels more relaxed and self-assured during a job interview. Additionally, we strongly believe in teachers' participation in the entire internship process is essential. This strategic approach intends to foster academics' real-world applications to augment their contextual understanding to supplement theoretical knowledge of their subjects for better teaching.

Beyond academic studies, cultural diversity through connecting with the global community offers valuable insights which nurture open-mindedness and enhance students' self-assurance. Believing in the importance of cultural exchange, we have implemented several programs aimed at facilitating such interactions. The LLM master's program in affiliation with UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Foundation is an example of collaborative education that elevates the spirits of participating students, drawing in learners from India and Nepal. This initiative not only fosters cultural exchange but also offers a broader perspective to students, enriching their educational experience.

Our Spring School, where law students from various private and public universities, including those from abroad, gather, serves as a platform for furthering this collaborative spirit. It provides participants with a unique opportunity to explore different dimensions of legal studies and learn from diverse perspectives.

Recently, we hosted a thriving Winter School program in partnership with OTH Regensburg, a German university, and our business administration department. This event welcomed 15 German students and 2 professors who shared their expertise through lectures, complementing the contributions of our own faculty. Such interactions are invaluable for enriching the educational experience of our students.

Moreover, our recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BUET opens up new possibilities, such as offering PhD programs locally. This initiative aims to support teachers who are unable to pursue PhDs abroad due to financial constraints. By providing opportunities for local PhD studies in collaboration with esteemed institutions like BUET, we strive to facilitate the acquisition of newer knowledge and foster academic growth.

Prof. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor, University of Asia Pacific

Additionally, we nurture entrepreneurship among our students through collaborations with diverse institutions, emphasizing skill development in this field. Within our Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department, we have forged agreements with two companies. These partnerships not only offer financial support but also provide practical insights into software development and marketing, equipping our students with vital entrepreneurial skills. Our objective is to imbue them with the mindset of not only pursuing employment but also creating job opportunities for others.