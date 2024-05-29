Private universities & the evolving job market

Since their establishment, private universities in Bangladesh have strived to address the demand for qualifications crucial for career advancement. Over the past three decades, they have played a vital role in every sector, despite constraints, by supplying a proficient and dynamic workforce. However, as the world undergoes rapid transformation, the challenge persists for this sector to adapt to the evolving nature of work demands. To sustain their impactful contribution, it is now more imperative than ever for universities to provide comprehensive educational training and develop essential skills. Consequently, universities are strategically focusing on addressing this imperative need. Private universities in Bangladesh are increasingly tailoring their courses and curricula to align with the demands of the job market, emphasizing practical orientation. This approach has garnered appreciation from parents, students, and leaders across various sectors such as commerce, business, agriculture, and manufacturing—key employers of these students.

This trend is reflected in the latest data from the University Grants Commission (UGC). In private universities, a substantial 43.90 percent of students are enrolled in engineering and technology programs, while 22.00 percent are in commerce, both of which are highly geared towards the job market. In contrast, only 3.49 percent of students pursue social sciences, and 11.07 percent are in arts and humanities, fields with perceived limited job prospects.

As Bangladesh advances towards becoming a middle-income country, there is a growing need for universities to become more dynamic. This underscores the crucial connection between universities and industry. Consequently, private universities are actively fostering collaboration with industries, aiming to enhance their students' career prospects.

In the past, students from private universities typically gravitated towards opportunities in the private sector. However, there has been a notable shift in recent times, with government job prospects gaining increasing appeal.

"The best example of collaboration among universities, industry, and government is the Bangladesh Agricultural University. It has had a tremendous impact on our agricultural sector and continuously works towards innovation in this field," shares Prof. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP).

Emphasizing the importance of strong communication, IT, language proficiency, and presentation skills further equips students with advantages in the competitive job market. Some private universities have introduced a new model of connecting business leaders with students for guidance, aligning with industry needs and successfully enhancing student placements in the job sector.

Emphasizing the importance of strong communication, IT, language proficiency, and presentation skills further equips students with advantages in the competitive job market. Some private universities have introduced a new model of connecting business leaders with students for guidance, aligning with industry needs and successfully enhancing student placements in the job sector.

"Here at East West University, our strategy could be described as both 'inside out' and 'outside in.' By 'inside,' we mean within the university, and by 'outside,' we refer to the industry or job market. What this entails is aligning what we teach in the classroom with the needs of the industry. To achieve this, we engage in academic research with industry partners, gaining contextual knowledge that we bring back into the classroom—this is what we call 'outside in,'" explains Prof. Shams Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of East West University.

"Academic courses at BRAC University are designed to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills relevant to their career choices. The job market has evolved with technological advancements and globalization, now prioritizing skills over qualifications. Institutions like BRAC University are adapting by integrating tech-focused, entrepreneurial, and global perspectives into their curriculum to better prepare students," shared officials from BRAC University.

Despite the considerable efforts made by private universities to enhance the skills of their students and elevate their institutions into centers of excellence and hubs for supplying a high-quality workforce to the job market, there are still issues that require sincere attention.

A comprehensive education, coupled with counseling and showcasing student performance, along with strategic relationships with major business players, has been crucial for some universities in facilitating students' career development.

"AUST prepares students through career counseling that not only assists in job searches but also provides clarity on potential career paths and equips them with the mindset needed to navigate the professional world. It has an innovative, tailor-made program for job placement with the DBL Group, where students are not only trained in technical issues but are also given lessons on enhancing their communication and team-building skills," says Prof. Dr. Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman, Acting Vice Chancellor of AUST.

"UAP arranges a program called En Genius in collaboration with GPH Ispat and Prothom Alo. This structural engineering competition aims to raise public awareness about the importance of adhering to national and international standards in constructing physical infrastructure. The competition also seeks to enhance the skills of engineering students involved in building infrastructure, raise their awareness on these issues, and encourage policymakers to prioritize standards in housing and other construction projects," shares Prof. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP).

"We regularly conduct workshops with different industry experts, allowing both business leaders and students to interact. This practical engagement is meaningful for the students as they prepare for life after graduation. Additionally, we offer subjects with high job placement potential. For example, our graphic design and multimedia program is highly career-oriented. Almost all of our students secure job even before their final evaluations through an exhibition. Companies hire them based on their work," shares Md. Saiful Islam, associate professor and head of the Department of Graphic Design and Multimedia at Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology.

In the past, students from private universities typically gravitated towards opportunities in the private sector. However, there has been a notable shift in recent times, with government job prospects gaining increasing appeal. This emerging trend is challenging the traditional mindset of private universities, as students now explore opportunities in both sectors, marking a significant departure from previous norms.

"State University inspires their students to consider government jobs, especially for the BCS exam, by facilitating sessions with experts. Additionally, we took the initiative to invite CEOs of corporations and HR heads to our campus for a series of programs. This allows them to learn about the capabilities of our students, and our students can learn from them how to tackle interview boards and understand other job qualifications. Additionally, we regularly hold job fairs on our campus," mentions Mohammad Omar Faraque, Director, Public Relations Department, State University of Bangladesh.

A vibrant alumni network plays a crucial role in creating a potential bridge for career development for students. Having dedicated centers for career enhancement and arranging job fairs are equally imperative as they provide students with the proper information and skills necessary for their professional growth.

"Improvement of career services is a key aspect. The Office of External Affairs provides a wealth of assistance through the Centre for Career Development (CCD), including employment fairs that link students with possible companies, mock interviews, and resume seminars. A strong alumni network together with individualized career counseling offer priceless mentoring and job placement support," shares Professor Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha, Vice-Chancellor, Uttara University.

"ISU has made successful and active collaborations with a range of corporate houses. This helps our students enhance their capacity in the right direction and apply their acquired knowledge and skills for career development. Additionally, the university has founded the Center for Higher Studies and Career Development (CHSCD), which aims to provide job opportunities for its financially disadvantaged students," mentions Prof. Dr. Abdul Awal Khan, Vice Chancellor, International Standard University (ISU).

"We actively collaborate with industry experts across various departments. For instance, the Computer Science and Engineering department has established over 400 partnerships with national and international tech entities. These collaborations allow us to align our curriculum with industry needs and provide our students with direct pathways to employment," shares Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah, Chairman of Northern University of Bangladesh.

Private universities in Chattogram, like Southern University, strategically direct their attention towards the local potential, particularly in the tourism sector. They establish partnerships with reputable hotels, offering internship opportunities to their students. This approach not only enables students to gain valuable hands-on experience but also paves the way for potential career opportunities in the hospitality industry.

"Now, the Hotel & Tourism Management subject is introduced for the first time in Chattogram, which reflects the new demands of the present age. Recently, Southern University has signed an MoU with the Radisson Blu Hotel, Chattogram Bay View so that students from the Department of Hotel and Tourism Management can do an internship in the five-star hotel for six months to learn practically," says Prof. Sarwar Jahan, Professor of General Education, Initiator & Founder of Southern University.

Despite the considerable efforts made by private universities to enhance the skills of their students and elevate their institutions into centers of excellence and hubs for supplying a high-quality workforce to the job market, there are still issues that require sincere attention. Education experts now often advocate prioritizing quality over quantity.

Dr. Manzoor Ahmed, a renowned educationist, sheds light on the strategic approaches of private and public universities in curriculum development. Private institutions prioritize market-driven subjects to meet students' expectations of a return on investment, aligning their courses with employment prospects. On the other hand, public universities, with broader societal objectives, often emphasize disciplines such as history, philosophy, or Islamic Culture.

However, Dr. Ahmed highlights a common challenge: both public and private universities struggle to maintain consistent quality across their operations. While a handful of private universities meet qualitative standards, the majority faces difficulties in upholding quality benchmarks. He emphasizes the crucial role of prioritizing educational quality, effective student assessment methods, and efficient university management to enhance graduates' competitiveness in the job market.