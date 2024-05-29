Bangladesh has notably advanced in the last two decades, signaling the need for millions of skilled graduates to sustain progress. Prioritizing education quality over the quantity of academic institutions is imperative for further development.

At East West University, our educational strategy embodies a simple approach: 'Inside out and outside in', which means what we teach in our classrooms and how we contextualize learning via industry practices. We bridge academia and industry by infusing classroom teachings with practical relevance. We equip students with theoretical foundations while ensuring alignment with real-world demands, fostering holistic learning experiences.

Simultaneously, we host seminars and symposiums such as entrepreneurship talks, featuring top executives sharing innovative success stories. Additionally, we organize job fairs and festivals, where firms engage with students, offering insights into required skills and contextualizing classroom teachings with real-world applications. Furthermore, at EWU, each course now features two guest speakers: one industry expert and one international academic via online platforms. This innovative approach seamlessly integrates real-world perspectives and global insights into our classrooms, enriching students' learning experiences.

We are implementing a T-model curriculum approach, emphasizing both people-centric soft skills (leadership, teamwork, communication, negotiation) and discipline-specific core knowledge. This model ensures students receive a holistic education, enabling them to grasp the 'big picture' while mastering the intricacies of their chosen field, whether a degree in law or computer science and engineering.

Our curriculum integrates essential technological advancements, such as AI, blockchain, and 3D printing, into engineering programs, aligning with industry needs. We emphasize contextual application, bridging disciplines with technology. While not universally applicable, these advancements enrich fields like Business Administration and engineering. Our holistic approach encompasses both soft skills and discipline-specific and technology-based proficiencies, ensuring students are adept at navigating evolving landscapes, and fostering adaptability in a dynamic environment.

Recently, we've introduced pioneering programs focused on cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Data Analytics. These initiatives signify our commitment to innovation. Additionally, we're differentiating our offerings by blending disciplines, such as Law and Cybersecurity, to align with Industry 4.0 demands.

Recognizing the national significance of industries such as garments, pharmaceuticals, leather and footwear, and ICT, to name a few, we aim to equip graduates with essential skills to meet market demands. This strategic approach ensures our readiness to compete in the global market, particularly in our leading export sectors.

Prof. Dr Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor, East West University

Industrial Revolution 4.0 isn't merely a technological advancement; it's a disruption. It transforms sourcing, production, and distribution, impacting supply chains. We must educate graduates on its broader implications beyond technology, preparing them to navigate evolving business landscapes and global supply chains effectively.

With 13 departments, 14 programs, 12,000 students, 350 full-time academics, and over 200 adjunct academics, EWU has made significant strides in 28 years. To advance further, we're integrating innovative technologies, and environmental and social sustainability into our programs, aiming to differentiate ourselves in a competitive landscape. EWU aspires to become a leading university in this region in both Learning & Teaching and Research & Innovation, embracing the approach: 'Inside out and outside in', over the next eight to ten years.