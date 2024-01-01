HEAR FOR HOPE
Mon Jan 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 01:09 AM

Most Viewed

HEAR FOR HOPE

Foreword

Mon Jan 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 01:09 AM

With great enthusiasm and a sense of purpose, we are introducing a significant endeavor – the publication of a special magazine in collaboration with The Daily Star.

'Generation Hope', Save the Children's global flagship campaign, envisions a world that cherishes and empowers the children and youth voices to nurture our planet. Fueled by the urgency of addressing the interconnected challenges of economic inequality and the climate emergency, this campaign represents a collective commitment to fixing the broken systems that jeopardize the well-being of our children and youth and the future of our environment. As Save the Children puts utmost importance in the climate emergency, it is imperative that we shine a spotlight on 'Generation Hope.'

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This magazine serves as a medium through which we aspire to engage, inspire, and mobilize people towards meaningful action. By prioritizing fair funding to safeguard children's rights and well-being, and by limiting catastrophic climate change, we strive to ensure that the response of our world places children and youth at its very heart.  As you delve into the pages of this magazine, I encourage you to not only absorb the information presented but to consider how each one of us can play a role in shaping a future where our future generations thrive and our planet flourishes.

Together, let us embark on this transformative journey towards a world that truly cares for its future generations and the planet.

Dr. Shamim Jahan, Country Director- Save the Children in Bangladesh.

TEAM

Save The Children 
Advisory Board
Reefat Bin Sattar
Sheemtana Shameem
Concept, Coordination and Ideation
Sazia Afrin 
Brand Elements
Save the Children International

 

The Daily Star
Campaign planning and Coordination
Tanjim Ferdous 

Content
Shamsuddoza Sajen 
Saudia Afrin 
Priyam Paul 
Tazri Marwa Ahmed 
Faizar MD Saolin

Illustration 
Biplob Chakraborty

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলার রায় আজ দুপুরে

গত ২৪ ডিসেম্বর রাত সাড়ে ৮টার দিকে আসামিপক্ষ ও রাষ্ট্রপক্ষের শেষ যুক্তিতর্ক শোনার পর এই তারিখ ধার্য করেন ঢাকার তৃতীয় শ্রম আদালতের চেয়ারম্যান শেখ মেরিনা সুলতানা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৬০-৮০ ভাগ ভোট না আসলে স্যাংশন আসবে: শাহজাহান ওমর

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification