With great enthusiasm and a sense of purpose, we are introducing a significant endeavor – the publication of a special magazine in collaboration with The Daily Star.

'Generation Hope', Save the Children's global flagship campaign, envisions a world that cherishes and empowers the children and youth voices to nurture our planet. Fueled by the urgency of addressing the interconnected challenges of economic inequality and the climate emergency, this campaign represents a collective commitment to fixing the broken systems that jeopardize the well-being of our children and youth and the future of our environment. As Save the Children puts utmost importance in the climate emergency, it is imperative that we shine a spotlight on 'Generation Hope.'

This magazine serves as a medium through which we aspire to engage, inspire, and mobilize people towards meaningful action. By prioritizing fair funding to safeguard children's rights and well-being, and by limiting catastrophic climate change, we strive to ensure that the response of our world places children and youth at its very heart. As you delve into the pages of this magazine, I encourage you to not only absorb the information presented but to consider how each one of us can play a role in shaping a future where our future generations thrive and our planet flourishes.

Together, let us embark on this transformative journey towards a world that truly cares for its future generations and the planet.

Dr. Shamim Jahan, Country Director- Save the Children in Bangladesh.

