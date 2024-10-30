The Next Wave of Clean

In today's fast-paced world where convenience and time-saving solutions are essential, innovation in laundry detergent has become a key focus for the industry. As households seek more effective, fabric-friendly and eco-friendly options for their laundry needs, manufacturers are rising to the challenge. The latest advancements in laundry detergent formulas go beyond basic cleaning and stain removal and contribute to a more sustainable future as well.

Detergent manufacturers are integrating advanced formulas and specialized ingredients into their products to cater to the different needs of the consumers. There are detergents specifically designed for tough stains, color protection, and even for cold or quick wash cycles. In Bangladesh, there are currently two main variants of laundry detergent, i.e., powdered and liquid detergent, each offering different benefits.

In this regard Md. Shadman Sadikin, Marketing Director, Homecare, Unilever Bangladesh Limited mentioned, "Powdered detergents, like Surf Excel, are suitable for tough stain removals and can be used in both hand washing and washing machines. Conversely, liquid options such as Rin Liquid and Surf Excel Matic Liquid Detergent, are more suitable for washing machines due to faster dissolution and reduced residue."

Stains can be a laundry nightmare, but recent innovations are making it easier to tackle tough messes. New enzyme technologies are being developed to target specific types of stains, from protein-based spills like blood and sweat to oil-based marks from food and grease. These types of bio laundry detergents are based on lipase and protease enzymes. Lipases split fats and oils, while proteases work on breaking protein chains. Their capability to break down these compounds makes them exceptional for stain removal. Because of these enzymes, bio products also work effectively at lower temperatures, helping to conserve energy while still delivering exceptional cleaning results.

Md. Quamrul Hassan, Business Director, ACI Consumer Brands remarked, "We've integrated TAED (Tetra Acetyl Ethylene Diamine) and a blend of four enzymes such as protease, lipase, amylase, and mannanase into our products. These enzymes work together to tackle tough stains effectively, especially those from protein, fat, oil, and perform exceptionally well even in cold water. By breaking down these substances at their source, our product ensures a deeper and thorough clean."

Advanced laundry detergents also ensure that different types of fabric maintain their softness and brightness after washing. Detergents such as Rin, ACI Supreme and Redy specialize in keeping brightness intact with active color guard formulations. Dr. A. Q. M. Mohiuddin, Managing Director of Radiant Care Limited said, "We've introduced active color shield technology with advanced enzymes and bright boosters in Redy detergent powder. Our active ingredients ensure that colors remain vibrant even after multiple washes, allowing people to enjoy their favorite clothes for longer periods."

Another brand, Orix, has introduced Bangladesh's first domestically produced fabric shampoo for delicate clothes like silk, georgette or chiffon. Ahsraful Ambia, Managing Director & CEO of Remark HB Ltd. added, "Our detergent plant employs the latest technology from Germany and India, combined with a system inspired by Italy, to ensure precise and uniform mixing. This detail-oriented approach results in high-performance detergents that not only protect fabrics but also safeguard users' hands, aligning with Orix's 'Mild on Hands' product feature."

With growing concerns over the impact of laundry detergents on the environment, many consumers are seeking out products that are free of harsh chemicals. Producers are responding by developing eco-friendly and biodegradable formulas that break down naturally, minimizing pollution and waste. These formulations often rely on plant-based surfactants and natural enzymes, which are just as effective as traditional chemicals in removing stains and odors. These eco-conscious products resonate with environmentally aware consumers looking to make a positive impact.

"Our company takes environmental concerns seriously and prioritizes safer chemical compositions in our detergents. We use biodegradable chemicals, eco-friendly surfactants and non-toxic, allergen-free additives to ensure that our products are both effective and gentle on the environment. We're committed to reducing our ecological footprint while still providing powerful cleaning performance. By choosing our eco-friendly detergent, you can enjoy a clean home and a healthier planet," commented Hassan from ACI.

Industry insiders foresee further significant innovations in future products. Liquid detergents are likely to be used more widely across the country in the coming years according to Md. Shadman Sadikin from Unilever. In many countries, liquid detergents, tablets and pods are popular options. Companies are closely monitoring these trends and exploring practical ways to integrate new generation of products into their offerings.

"The industry will accommodate globally popular products to the local market, making advanced fabric care accessible to everyone. Possible exciting developments could be concentrated liquid detergents, laundry pods, making it easy and hassle-free for consumers to achieve clean clothes," mentioned Hassan from ACI. He also said that dry washing solutions could be introduced for households which are currently more common in laundry shops, providing a specialized option for delicate fabrics. Overall, focus for future innovation will be on making laundry more efficient, eco-friendly, and user-friendly for everyone.