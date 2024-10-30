We Ensure High-Quality, Safe, and Effective Products

Md. Shadman Sadikin

Marketing Director

Homecare, Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Our company offers various categories of laundry products, including soaps, detergent powders, and liquid detergents. We have three major detergent brands: Wheel, Rin, and Surf Excel. Each brand caters to different consumer needs. Wheel focuses on freshness and fragrance, while Rin offers two times the brightness. Over the last decade, we have seen a shift in consumer wardrobe preferences; consumers are now choosing bright colors over plain white, which is why Rin focuses on brightness.

Surf Excel specializes in tough stain removal and is regarded as the gold standard for cleaning clothes. Some consumers use it for regular cleaning, while others prefer it for delicate and special occasion garments. Additionally, we have introduced liquid detergents, such as Rin Liquid and Surf Excel Matic Liquid Detergent, which are gaining popularity, especially with the rising use of washing machines. Recent innovations in our product line include the introduction of liquid detergents, which have become increasingly popular due to the growth in washing machine use. Liquid detergents are easier to use in machines because of their better dissolution, reduced residue, and improved fragrance.

Our company continually works in research and development to ensure high-quality, safe, and effective products that adhere to global safety standards. This commitment to product quality is a key differentiator for Unilever brands.

One of the biggest challenges we face is the rise in counterfeit products that mimic our company's brands. These fake products are sold at significantly lower prices but do not meet hygiene or quality standards, which can damage the reputation of the original brands. Additionally, we have been facing challenges related to rising raw material costs, largely driven by global economic issues such as wars and currency devaluation. These factors have significantly increased production costs.

Our company ensures that all raw materials are tested by global safety and environmental assurance bodies. Plastic sustainability has been a critical part of our sustainability agenda, and we have been driving this initiative in Bangladesh since 2020. Our approach to plastic sustainability is segmented into three pillars: reduction, circulation, and collaboration. By changing the design of our packaging, we have reduced plastic use by 18% in our operations since 2019. Moreover, whenever we use plastic in our packaging, we strive to choose better options, such as recyclable plastic. We have also started using Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastics in our packaging to enhance circularity.

One of our commitments to enhance plastic sustainability is to collect more plastics than we use. Since 2022, we have been actively collecting plastic in Bangladesh. Our plastic waste management initiative is the largest private-public partnership supporting 2,800 waste workers in Chattogram and managing 10% of the city's mismanaged plastic waste.

While there isn't a specific focus on baby clothes or a large-scale hypoallergenic product line, our company's overall product design caters to various consumer needs, including tough stain removal, while keeping consumer safety as a key concern. Our R&D team is continuously working on product designs that reduce environmental impact. Our company is always looking to innovate with newer, safer formulations.