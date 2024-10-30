We ensure our productsare safe for consumers

Md. Quamrul Hassan

Business Director

ACI Consumer Brands

At ACI, we recognize that laundry care is not one-size-fits-all, which is why we offer both powdered and liquid detergents to suit diverse household needs. Our powdered detergents are available in three distinct segments—top, mid, and low—each crafted to deliver specific results based on their active ingredient levels. While our top-grade detergent, which boasted over 17% active ingredients, offered peak performance, we have recently phased it out. However, we continue to provide mid-segment detergents with 14-15% active levels and low-segment options with no less than 10%, ensuring there's a reliable solution for every laundry load.

Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, as we continuously strive to provide better quality solutions for our consumers. Recently, we introduced TAED (Tetra Acetyl Ethylene Diamine) into our detergent range. This advanced ingredient effectively removes tough dirt, eliminates microorganisms, and performs exceptionally well even in cold water. This not only saves energy and time but also enhances the overall washing experience. In fact, we are proud to be the first in Bangladesh to bring this cutting-edge technology to the market, offering our consumers a truly unique and efficient laundry solution.

In today's highly competitive consumer products industry, recent global events have made it even more challenging to manage production costs. Factors such as fluctuating government tax structures, the dollar crisis, financial restrictions, and issues with maintaining Letters of Credit (LC) have caused delays in importing essential materials. This disrupts production timeliness and puts pressure on meeting market demand, leading to higher operational costs and tightening profit margins.

Adding to this complexity, regional boutique players often exploit loopholes through tax evasion and non-compliance, gaining an unfair advantage that further strains established businesses. These challenges make it increasingly difficult to maintain smooth operations while keeping costs under control.

We prioritize health and environmental protection at every step of our process. By using biodegradable surfactants, non-toxic additives, and eliminating harmful preservatives, we ensure our products are safe for consumers and the planet. Our commitment extends to recyclable and compostable materials, along with lightweight packaging that highlights our dedication to health and sustainability. We believe that responsible choices create a brighter future for everyone.

We've embraced eco-friendly, non-toxic, allergen-free additives in our products, ensuring they are safe for your family and gentle on the planet.