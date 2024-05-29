If for nothing else, there will be a lot of focus on USA for being the co-hosts of the global T20 tournament for the first time. And they would be undoubtedly willing to make a mark on their home soil, in front of the home crowd regardless.

The charges of Stuart Law will begin their campaign against next-door neighbours Canada, and will be optimistic about registering a victory in their maiden World Cup appearance after having beaten the same opposition 4-0 last month.

Things should get a bit tougher from there on, with matches against favourites India and Pakistan before they face Ireland – a side they might fancy beating.

Apart from former New Zealand international Corey Anderson, there are a couple of familiar names in the USA squad, including Saurabh Netravalkar, the most capped USA player, skipper Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, and opener Steven Taylor, their highest run-scorer in international cricket.

SQUAD

Monank Patel (C), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

KEY PLAYER

Ali Khan

Express pacer Ali Khan is back for the star and stripes, having shaken off a hamstring injury which kept him out of the recent Canada series. The 33-year old used to be a recognisable face around franchise leagues a couple of years back, and will be looking to make a mark on the big stage again -- this time, though, not in a T20 league, instead for his country. The journeyman cricketer would, however, like to improve on his modest international record of five wickets in six matches.

Stat Attack

T20 World Cup Appearance: 1st

T20 World Cup Performance: N/A

DID YOU KNOW?

This will be the first World Cup of any format that the USA will be playing in. The only other global ICC event they had played was the ICC Champions Trophy in 2003.