Stuttering but still an undeniable force

Lately, things have been a bit unsettling for Pakistan, runners-up of the last T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia and champions of the 2009 edition.

They have seen their board unanimously backing Babar Azam to return to the helm in white-ball formats just about three months before this year's World Cup, taking over from ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was trusted with the captaincy role after Azam had relinquished it following a dismal 50-over World Cup campaign in 2023.

Just one win in the five-match away T20I series against New Zealand, Shaheen's first assignment as skipper did not go well as that's all it took for the board to lose faith in him.

What's more alarming is that Pakistan, who were forced by injuries and a need to try and test a number of players in key positions before announcing their best 15 for the World Cup at the last possible minute, had suffered their first-ever defeat against a low-ranked Ireland just a month before the mega event. It only dented their T20 record from the past year during which they had won only five of the 15 played.

But, regardless of the shakiness and the uncertainties, Pakistan can never be written off as a title contender, especially in the shortest format which is just as dynamic, relentless, and unpredictable as the Men in Green.

Pakistan have fan-favourite Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim available after they had reversed their international retirements. Babar remains a skipper with a healthy 57.33 win- percentage and there is the continuation of their tradition of possessing a pace bowling unit that makes every other team envious. Add to this their history in the event and Pakistan will look like a team that can definitely go all the way.

SQUAD

Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

KEY PLAYER

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI

Pakistan's exit from the group stages of the 50-over World Cup in India was mostly because Shaheen Shah Afridi had failed to take early wickets as much as was expected of him. He has also been Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the format this year, scalping 21 wickets in 11 games. And, considering an overall economy rate of below eight despite bowling the most crucial overs for his team, Afridi could be the key to Pakistan's success in the USA and the West Indies.

STRENGTH

Envious pace unit

With Mohammad Amir back in the mix alongside pace spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, Pakistan's pace unit remains a point of envy for all the other teams. Haris Rauf's return after a shoulder injury is also a plus for Pakistan as he remains a perennial wicket-taker when it comes to the shortest format.

WEAKNESS

Contentious middle order

Other than Fakhar Zaman, all the other middle-order batters – Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan – have underperformed in recent times. With Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, and Saim Ayub getting the bulk of runs at the top in recent times, Pakistan might suffer when their middle order is asked to provide the goods.

IMPACT PLAYER

FAKHAR ZAMAN

Pakistan played Fakhar Zaman in the middle order in nine of 12 T20Is this year, with the left-hander outperforming all the other players in this regard. Pakistan will need Fakhar to repeat what he has done throughout the year – batting at a 154.71 strike rate, he has amassed 328 runs in nine matches this year.

Stat Attack

T20 World Cup Appearance: 9th

T20 World Cup Performance: Played 47, Won 28, Lost 18, Tied 1

DID YOU KNOW?

With 238 matches under their belt, Pakistan played the most number of T20Is with a win percentage of 58.40. Next in line in this category are India (219 matches) and New Zealand (216 matches).