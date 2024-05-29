Cricket in USA through the lens of ex-Tigers

If someone were wandering the streets of the USA and heard the sweet sound of a bat meeting ball, the immediate assumption might be that it's a baseball game. However, it's increasingly likely that this sound comes from a cricket match.

The sight of a 22-yard pitch with stumps and bowlers has become more common in American playing fields, and some might even encounter fans watching cricket, according to three former Bangladeshi cricketers -- Golam Nowsher Prince, Suhrawardi Shuvo, and Aftab Ahmed -- who are actively involved in USA cricket in various capacities.

It's surprising to learn that there are over two million registered cricketers in the USA, with six thousand cricket clubs spread across the country. Numerous cricket academies equipped with modern facilities further support this growing sport in the region. These numbers rival those of Test-playing nations, though cricket remains largely viewed as a foreign sport by most Americans.

Despite this, cricket is steadily growing in popularity. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is keen to tap into this potential market. Former Bangladesh pace bowler Prince, who is involved with USA Cricket's operations and coaches at a local academy, has witnessed the sport's development firsthand.

"Cricket is no longer an unknown game in America. It's gaining popularity, with many boys and girls playing, especially on weekends. There are major and minor leagues here, totaling around 400," he informed.

"Yes, in a country dominated by baseball and basketball, cricket is finding its footing. Immigrants, mostly Indians, are the main architect behind this success. Apart from India, there are players from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, who are playing cricket in the USA," Prince added.

America's cricket infrastructure is robust, with numerous initiatives and incentives to promote the sport. Prince noted, "There are excellent facilities here. In Houston, where I live, there are 30 good grounds and modern indoor facilities that are even better than those in Bangladesh. Most players start at age ten, and it's encouraging to see even white Americans getting involved."

Former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shuvo emphasized that school cricket initiatives could significantly boost the sport's popularity. Besides playing, Shuvo coaches at a cricket academy. "America has started a school cricket tournament similar to our popular Nirman School Cricket Tournament. I believe this will greatly enhance the game's popularity," he said.

While there isn't much excitement about the upcoming T20 World Cup among the general American public, Shuvo believes the event will have a significant impact on USA cricket. "People here are busy with their daily lives, but expatriates from the subcontinent are very excited and eager to secure tickets. I expect full galleries during the matches."

Why is cricket gaining popularity in the USA? Prince attributes this to the T20 format. "The USA has a long cricket history, but baseball became more popular for various reasons. Test cricket is time-consuming, but T20 matches are shorter, attracting American interest. Players can also earn good money from the Major Cricket League, which draws many famous cricketers," he explained.

Cricket was once a prominent sport in the USA, with the first international match between the USA and Canada in 1844 predating the modern Olympic Games by over 50 years. The first recorded cricket match in North America dates back to 1751, when the New York Gazette and the Weekly Post Boy carried an account of a match between a London XI and one from New York City.

Cricket's resurgence in the USA is due to current initiatives aimed at making the sport accessible to the masses. Former Bangladesh batter Aftab Ahmed believes cricket could reach new heights if included in the Olympics. "Just let the game be included in the Olympics, and you'll see a huge impact. When explaining cricket to authorities, their first question is if it's an Olympic sport. Inclusion would change the game's dynamics here," he said.

The ICC has high hopes for cricket in the USA, and these former Bangladesh cricketers share the belief that the sport has a bright future in America, with the upcoming World Cup playing a crucial role in this journey.