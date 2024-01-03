University of Creative Technology Chittagong: Championing accessible and innovative higher education

Established in 2017 and approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Bangladesh, the University of Creative Technology Chittagong (UCTC) is a pioneering institution in creative education. It stands at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, driven by a mission to nurture the creative minds of tomorrow.

In the pursuit of academic excellence and creative innovation, UCTC emerges as a distinguished beacon in the realm of higher education. UCTC breaks the mould of traditional education systems by offering extraordinary admission facilities, exemplifying its commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

A leap towards financial accessibility

Recognising the potential in every aspiring student, UCTC has implemented a remarkable 50 percent admission fee waiver programme. This initiative is a testament to the university's belief in universal access to quality education, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder the pursuit of academic dreams.

Merit-based incentives

UCTC offers up to 60 percent tuition fee waiver based on merit, a gesture that celebrates and honours the hard work of students. This waiver is rewarded based on performances in board examinations, ensuring that academic excellence is recognised and valued.

Supporting diversity and inclusion

UCTC extends a generous 70 percent tuition fee waiver for indigenous students and the children of Freedom Fighters. This initiative is a clear reflection of UCTC's dedication to creating an inclusive educational environment that is accessible.

The UCTC smart bag – a symbol of pride

Adding to its unique offerings, every student who is admitted is given an Exclusive UCTC Smart Bag. This stylish accessory, emblazoned with the UCTC logo, is not just a utility item but a symbol of belonging to a community that values excellence and innovation.

A dynamic educational ecosystem

The university houses three faculties, each with its unique focus yet united in the pursuit of knowledge. The School of Sciences and Engineering offers cutting-edge programmes in Mechanical, Civil, Computer Science, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering. The School of Arts and Social Sciences delves into Public Health, English Language and Literature, and Islamic Studies, while the School of Business shapes future business leaders through its BBA and MBA programmes.

A vision for the future

Prof. Md Zahid Hossain Sharif, PhD, the esteemed Vice-Chancellor of UCTC, shares his insights and visions for the university. "At UCTC, we are at the forefront of fostering a culture of creativity and technological innovation. Our journey, which began in 2017, has been marked by significant milestones and relentless pursuit of academic excellence," he states.

"Our vision is to be a global leader in creative education, producing visionary leaders and skilled professionals," asserts Prof. Sharif. UCTC envisions a future where creativity and innovation are at the core of every endeavour, driving advancements across various fields.

As UCTC strides into the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to nurture creative minds and develop innovative leaders. With a host of academic conferences and collaborative projects on the horizon, the university invites its community to engage actively in its vibrant academic culture.

In the words of Professor Sharif, "Let us work together to shape a future that reflects the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines UCTC."