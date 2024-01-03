Chittagong Independent University: A stalwart of education and research

Nestled along the picturesque Jamal Khan Road, Chittagong Independent University (CIU) stands as a testament to educational excellence and research innovation. Known for its invigorating environment, CIU harmoniously blends rigorous academics with groundbreaking research, making it a revered institution among students and parents alike.

A thriving academic atmosphere

The CIU campus, located just off the steep hills of Jamal Khan Road, offers a tranquil oasis amidst the city's hubbub. Here, students are deeply engaged in their studies, while teachers dedicate themselves to both education and research. The library, a hub of activity, reflects the university's commitment to academic excellence. It's a place where the pursuit of knowledge continues from dawn till dusk, with teachers and students alike immersed in their endeavours.

CIU Journal: A reflection of research excellence

CIU's dedication to research is exemplified by its annual journal, which features contributions from renowned scholars from Dhaka University, Australia, Kazakhstan, and beyond. This publication, notable for its quality and international scope, underscores CIU's commitment to enhancing research alongside teaching. The journal, a vibrant collection of global research papers, is a source of pride in Chittagong's educational circles.

A university on the rise

Since its inception in 1999 as a branch of Dhaka's Independent University Bangladesh, CIU has undergone remarkable growth. The university gained independent status in 2013, bolstered by government and University Grants Commission approval. Today, it boasts four faculties: Business School, School of Science and Engineering, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and School of Law. With over 3,000 students, CIU prioritises research, evident in its dedicated research centre and funding support.

A rich repository of knowledge: The CIU library

CIU's library is a treasure trove of over 12,000 books spanning various disciplines, including Languages, Literature, Marketing, Economics, Management, History, Engineering, and Science. The collection, enriched with audio-visual materials, popular journals, and research reports, also includes a special Maths Corner for school students, showcasing works of prominent scientists and mathematicians.

Cultivating creativity: The role of CIU clubs

CIU's commitment to holistic education extends beyond academics. The university is home to 18 vibrant clubs, fostering cultural and creative pursuits among students. These clubs, driven by the institution's energetic students, engage in a range of activities, from social welfare initiatives to cultural practices, all aimed at building a brighter future for the country and its society. Whether it be through donating winter clothes to the underprivileged or promoting health awareness through various campaigns, CIU students are actively shaping a brighter future for themselves and their surroundings.

Live in Field Experience: Bridging theory and practice

The Live in Field Experience (LFE) programme at Chittagong Independent University (CIU) exemplifies the university's innovative approach to education, seamlessly blending academic theory with real-world application. This unique initiative offers students an invaluable opportunity to step beyond the confines of traditional classroom learning, immersing them in practical, field-level experiences.

Through the LFE programme, students from various faculties are encouraged to engage directly with diverse organisational environments, from rural development boards and stock exchanges to power stations and import-export companies. These immersive experiences take them to a variety of settings, including bustling city centres and remote areas of Sylhet, where they spend significant time absorbing the practical aspects of their academic studies.

This hands-on approach not only enriches their understanding of theoretical concepts, but also enhances their research skills. Students are tasked with crafting detailed reports based on their observations and experiences in the field, thereby cultivating an analytical and investigative mind-set. The programme, applicable across all four schools of CIU, kindles a passion for research and a deeper comprehension of the complexities of the working world.

A vision for the future

Under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Mahfuzul Hoque Chowdhury, CIU has emerged as a model university, recognised for its exceptional teacher-student ratio and innovative educational approaches. The Vice-Chancellor's commitment to academic excellence, research, and student development is steering CIU towards a future of unparalleled educational leadership in Chittagong and beyond.

"Many students from Chittagong migrate outside the country for higher education. Many went to the capital Dhaka. But times have changed. Side by side, CIU has brought innovation in higher education. CIU has already become the preferred university of students due to international standard higher education, quality, modern syllabus and being one step ahead of time," said Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Mahfuzul Hoque Chowdhury.

He further added, "We are working tirelessly to improve the quality of education, addressing the challenges of higher education by recruiting skilled manpower and creating a supportive environment. If the plans undertaken by us are implemented, the old face of education here will change in the next two years. So we are trying to move towards more research activities, developing students to be skilled manpower. I have been trying to establish a civic culture in CIU since taking charge."

If you're seeking a university that values both academic excellence and personal growth, look no further than CIU. With its dynamic learning environment, commitment to research, and focus on holistic development, CIU provides the perfect platform for students to thrive and become well-rounded individuals equipped to make a positive impact on the world.