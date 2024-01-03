AHZ opens greater access to uk education for chattogram students

The pursuit of higher education abroad, particularly in the UK, is witnessing a steady surge among students from Chattogram, Bangladesh. The allure of attractive facilities, including scholarships, has significantly contributed to this upward trajectory.

Moreover, students from East Delta University, the University of Chittagong, and International Islamic University Chittagong can apply without an IELTS score by using the medium of instructions.

Prospective students can benefit from an array of incentives: a 100 percent cashback on IELTS fees, receiving offer letters within a swift two-hour window, potential scholarships reaching up to £10,000, access to more than 130 UK universities, including Russell Group universities and University of London federation universities with over 50,000 courses, as well as assistance with accommodation.

Despite the expanding scope of higher education within the country, an estimated 60,000 Bangladeshi students venture abroad annually for educational pursuits. According to data from the HESA, in Bangladesh, students make up 1.7 percent of total students, and the number of Bangladeshi students studying abroad was 10,064 in 2022–23, which changed by 112.2 percent from 2021–22.

AHZ, a finalist in the 2022 PIEoneer Awards for Student Recruitment Organisation of the Year, gears up for 2024. They unveil a new logo, symbolising growth and dedication, as they relocate their headquarters to central London. While UK-exclusive, AHZ offers end-to-end services for students in UK education. Emphasising professional development, 100+ managers received UK Agent Quality Framework training. External expertise training is a priority next year.

Focused on England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland's emerging markets, AHZ plans tech-driven support with AI. The 2024 mission: unwavering student satisfaction. Their new logo, tailored for UK universities, signifies a pivotal change. Their workforce doubled to 600 employees in 2023, handling 250,000 inquiries and aiding UK universities in authentic student recruitment.

AHZ's diverse recruitment from 35 nations sustained growth amid challenges, spanning India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Nepal, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Cameroon, etc. AHZ, MH Group, Matrix, and MIE pathways marked milestones in education provision. The Mostafa Hazara Foundation, their charity arm, positively impacts lives globally, promoting education and improving living standards.

The UK's leading universities extend remarkable offers tailored for students from Chattogram. Notably, aspiring students can now directly apply to these universities via AHZ, availing of scholarships without any associated charges.

