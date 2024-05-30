Stream Anytime, Anywhere with Toffee

Digital entertainment is booming, and Banglalink's homegrown and locally developed OTT platform, Toffee, is leading the charge. Launched in 2019, Toffee offers a wide range of content, from Live Sports, Video on Demand, Dubbed foreign series, and original movies to audiobooks. This variety has made it a hit, with 70% of its 12.1 million monthly active users coming from non-Banglalink networks. It's now the top digital entertainment platform in the country.

Toffee has changed how people consume entertainment, allowing them to watch their favorite content on the go or at home. It's especially popular with sports fans, providing live streams of major events like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and Cricket World Cup 2023. Over 1 billion views have tuned in to Toffee for these events.

Looking ahead, Toffee will exclusively stream major cricket events in 2024 and 2025, including the ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cups and the ICC Men's Champions Trophy. Fans can look forward to 71 men's and 95 women's matches from 20 nations.

Toffee also features a collection of Bangla-dubbed Turkish dramas and a rich library of Bangla movies, series, and dramas. Recent hits include Rayhan Rafi's war film "Damal," the cybercrime thriller "Antarjal," and the independence war-based "Ora 7 Jon," which have set streaming records. The platform is also branching into new genres like infotainment and podcasts.

Toffee's popularity has made it a prime spot for advertisers, creating new opportunities to reach a wider audience. This shift allows advertisers to focus more on local platforms rather than relying on Meta and YouTube, helping to keep ad revenues within the nation. Competing successfully with international platforms, it has attracted over 50 brands. During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Toffee generated 2.5 billion ad impressions.

In just a few years, Toffee has become a staple in Bangladesh's digital entertainment landscape. Its continued evolution promises to keep meeting the entertainment needs of its users. As Toffee grows, its impact on Bangladesh's entertainment scene is undeniable.