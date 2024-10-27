Innovation was his driving force

To lead a business to new heights, you need a deep-rooted philosophy of innovation and a willingness to face unforeseen challenges: This may sound like an adage, but it best describes business tycoon Sk. Bashir Uddin.

For example, when he joined the family business during his teenage years, it was more like a tough training period than a chance to mould his philosophy.

However, working under his father for 17 long years, he eventually learned how to analyse the business landscape, make precise decisions, and lead successful business expansions- qualities where the tying thread was innovation and the mentality to take on challenges.

Sk. Bashir Uddin

It all began in 1988, on the day Bashir completed his matriculation exams. While his friends went to Cox's Bazar to celebrate, his father summoned him and asked him to join the family business.

He started as a stationery purchaser for the company, with a monthly salary of Tk 300. His job was to buy books, notebooks and pens for the company.

Slowly but steadily, he climbed the corporate ladder. By the age of 32, Bashir was appointed managing director of Akij Group after the death of his father Sk. Akij Uddin.

"I was quite restless, and my father believed I needed to be disciplined," Bashir Uddin recalled in an interview with The Daily Star.

"I was treated like any other employee, with no special privileges. My father never gave me a voice in the company until I proved my capabilities and earned his trust.

"Even my salary increments followed formal procedures and I could not draw more than I was officially allowed to," he added.

Bashir worked under his father for 17 years. "I consider myself very fortunate to have had that opportunity, and I have always regarded myself as his servant number one. He was a man of excellence and precision in everything he did. A tough boss, without a doubt.

"My father constantly set challenges that seemed impossible for someone my age, but from him, I learned values, ethics, the ability to objectively analyse any situation, and the importance of creating a culture where everyone's voice is heard and respected."

Born in the village of Navaron in Jashore in 1974, Bashir completed his schooling there before moving to Dhaka with his mother in 1977. Under his father's leadership, Bashir helped the company venture into more sophisticated industries, including textiles, food and beverages and printing.

The group also reorganised its core tobacco business. "Between 1997 and 2003, I did a complete rebranding of our tobacco division and modernised it. It required an investment of Tk 1,000 crore."

When Bashir's father passed away in 2006, the responsibility of leading a company with 55,000 employees fell squarely on Bashir's shoulders. "It was an incredibly difficult time for us."

But Bashir eventually overcame that and took on greater challenges. The major one was selling Akij's most famous and profitable tobacco business in 2018.

"Tobacco was synonymous with our brand, but our non-tobacco businesses were growing tremendously. Tobacco then became a burden on our other successes," he recalled.

He also mentioned his mother's strong disapproval of the tobacco business, a key factor in their decision to divest. "It took us about five to six years just to find the right buyer."

In 2018, Akij Group sold its tobacco division to Japan Tobacco International for $1.47 billion, the largest single foreign direct investment in Bangladesh's history.

"It was a very complex transaction. Japanese companies are meticulous and the due diligence process, ensuring compliance with legal and manufacturing regulations, took nearly two years."

As part of a family settlement, Akij Group split into five entities in 2020. Bashir inherited mostly new businesses and then founded AkijBashir Group.

The group, which now employs 25,000 people, focused on expansion and diversification.

Today, AkijBashir Group's portfolio includes Akij Ceramics Limited, Akij Particle Board Mills Limited, Akij Polymer Limited, Akij Steel Mills Limited, Robin Resources (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, Janata Sadat Jute Industries, Akij Biax Films Limited and Akij Cartons.

Apart from maintaining the highest standards of quality, Bashir said he prioritised employee welfare. His initiatives include subsidised housing for employees, schools, sports facilities, and the AkijBashir Trust, which supports education and healthcare.

He said he firmly believes that progress is a collective endeavour. "Through collaborative efforts with our employees, customers, and partners, we can cultivate a sense of community and shared objective."

Recently, the group launched glass production at a state-of-the-art plant in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly growing market.

According to Bashir, the AkijBashir Glass factory is a testament to the group's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

"Up to 71 percent of our electricity consumption in that facility comes from renewable energy sources," he said. "The goal is to reach 100 percent over time."

Regarding the future of AkijBashir Group, Bashir said he wants to make it structurally solid. "I want it to be a place for talent, an entity that solves people's problems and delivers value for money."

When asked what kind of future he envisions for Bangladesh, especially in light of reform initiatives after the fall of the Awami League government, he said, "I want to see a fair country where everyone receives justice.

"Social or financial influence should not override justice -- this is the kind of country I want to leave for future generations.

"In a just society, if someone loses, they will understand that they lost due to a lack of competence, not because of injustice," he said.

"There should be fairness in the distribution of wealth, in the punishment for crimes and equality under the law."

In the concluding part of the conversation, when asked about the philosophy that drives him, Bashir hesitated.

"I'm honestly not sure. What philosophy drives me? To become wealthier? No. To create more companies? No, that's not it."

He turned to a colleague who had just entered the room moments earlier and asked, "What drives me?"

"New challenges and innovation," the colleague replied.