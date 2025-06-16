From dreams to beams: Nusrat’s chosen path

Nusrat Nur Maisha has had a quite simple and humble beginning. She was born in the year 1994 and grew up in the quiet neighborhood of Bashabo. Her home was in the street opposite Bashabo's famous Buddha Temple. Her first days of schooling were in the legendary YWCA situated in Green Road. As she is an only child, her days were spent studying and playing with the neighbourhood kids.

It is her schooling that made her parents decide to shift to a different area when Nusrat was is class VI, and was admitted to Holy Cross Girls' High School. Moving to Dhanmondi was a whole new ballgame, and Nusrat enjoyed it to the fullest, making new friends and having new experiences. Nusrat was not a shy girl by any means, however, she always listened before reacting, taking her time to get acquainted with her surroundings before reacting to any situation, positive or negative. Later, she completed her HSC from Holy Cross College.

It is her father's career as a graduate engineer from BUET that would inspire Nusrat to go into STEM. Whenever she saw features on engineers, or had the privilege of attending programs at IEB with her parents, she would always question why there were such small numbers of women. From a young age, Nusrat dreamt of joining the ranks of renowned engineers such as Dr. Shamim Z Bosunia.

However, like any other stereotypical middle-class parents of our subcontinent, Nusrat's parents had different dreams for her. They ardently hoped that Nusrat would get good grades in science and become a doctor. When Nusrat admitted that she wished to study engineering, her parents, however, fully supported her. Both her parents guided her as best as they could, especially her father, when he suggested her to switch to Civil Engineering rather than going for Electrical, as he considered the former to be a more practical option in the long run.

Nusrat joined AUST for her undergrad and poured her heart and soul into becoming the best in her field. Her efforts paid off in the form of her recognition in the field of Structural Engineering. She is currently employed at Abode of Consultants, working directly under her dream mentor, Dr. Shamim Z Bosunia. She further completed M.Sc. in Civil Engineering from BUET, with her focus on Structural Engineering, a key component of Civil Engineering.

As a registered Structural Engineer (S.Eng) under RAJUK, Nusrat's journey has been both challenging and rewarding. Earning this title required affiliation with the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), and certification from the Board of Professional Engineers, Bangladesh (BPERB), validating her qualifications and ethics. RAJUK's ECPS system demanded extensive documentation, ensuring high technical standards. This recognition not only affirmed her professional capabilities, but also reflected resilience in a male-dominated field.

In terms of challenges, Nusrat had to tread across many thorns in her career since the beginning. The most common issue she faced was that clients often did not take female Structural engineers too seriously, thinking that they are not as serious about their work or dedicated to their craft. Demeaning behaviour from her clients has demotivated her, but she has found that the only way to overcome this barrier is to prove her worth. So far, it is her work alone that has proven her merit and made her peers and seniors speak up for her. Many of her married peers and even seniors, according to Nusrat, also struggle with juggling between a hectic work schedule and family life.

Nusrat believes in self-advocacy for every woman, especially those working in niche categories like Structural Engineering. Every woman, she feels, is a hidden gem just waiting to receive the proper nourishment. In her case, she feels that whatever she is today, with over 50 projects under her belt, would not be possible without her work mentors: Dr. Shamim Z Bosunia (Chairman & Managing Director of Abode of Consultants Pvt. Ltd.), Engr. Kishore Kumar Sikder (Director of Abode of Consultants Pvt. Ltd.) and Engr. Sajidur Rahman (Senior Structural Designer of Abode of Consultants Pvt. Ltd.), who all helped shape who she is. Learning modules and mentoring sessions, as per Nusrat, are very important as they need to go hand-in-hand to shape future female engineers in every subfield.

Nusrat also regularly mentors young engineers, particularly women, helping them find their voice and confidence in this field. She hopes to ensure that the next generation of engineers does not view "woman" and "engineer" as separate identities, but as a natural combination. To her, true leadership in engineering does not only mean building with concrete, but with courage, knowledge, and purpose. Whether through safe schools, accessible housing, or empowered engineers, Nusrat is committed to building a better Bangladesh—one structure, one person, and one initiative at a time. What sets her apart is not just her technical skill, but the passion she brings to the work, the challenges she embraces, and the message she carries: women can lead, design, and innovate in civil engineering. She believes that the Stellar Women platform is not just about recognising achievements—but also about inspiring others.

In terms of an initiative, she feels that bti The Daily Star Stellar Women is one that people will be talking about for years to come. Nusrat dreams that other young women deserving this recognition will spontaneously come forward and be confident in their achievements. She hopes that one day, a woman of such calibre that she may be hailed as the "Female Dr Bosunia" will grace the Stellar Women platform.

May Nusrat continue to radiate her positivity and infectious charm, illuminating the path for future generations of female engineers — in Structural Engineering and beyond.