Coming to terms with the fact that nothing lasts forever

The notion of "forever" can be understood in a multitude of ways, the most common of which are philosophical and metaphysical.

The universe has a limited age. It will continue to experience changes till it eventually reaches its death. In this sense, the concept of forever and unalterable existence may be false.

When looked at from a philosophical or spiritual context, the idea of forever may be linked to ideas like infinity, transcendence, or eternal conscience. Some philosophical systems postulate the possibility of an afterlife where consciousness lasts forever or the presence of everlasting souls.

Our perception of reality and its constraints is always developing. Time, infinity, and eternity are complex concepts that may be explored from different viewpoints. The human mind is always trying to predict the future. When something is described as lasting or existing forever, the mind may simply "switch off" since we've given it a temporary resolution to its ongoing question of "what will happen next?" In that sense, "forever" may merely be a mental short circuit.

Realising that nothing lasts forever may be an extremely profound realisation that can trigger feelings of both liberty and sorrow. All things are prone to change and eventually come to an end, whether they be people, relationships, experiences, or even physical objects. This is the fundamental truth of life. The significance or profundity of those ties is unaffected by the illusion of forever. The feelings, memories, and encounters we have with other people can still be of great worth and help to define who we are. As painful and strange as it may be, it is possible for something that felt permanent and forever to change or fade.

The transience of things might be disturbing and extremely overwhelming. Understanding that everything is temporary can encourage resilience and personal development. It serves as a reminder that life is an adventure marked by perpetual change and that we have the capacity to grow and change as a result. It can motivate us to cherish the beauty of transitory moments. It may also inspire us to let go of our attachments and expectations so that we may accept and be open to the flow of life.

Even while it's normal to yearn for stability and certainty, acknowledging that everything is transitory may help us better grasp life's cycles and appreciate the present. Knowing that the present is the only certainty we have encourages us to live completely and genuinely.

It is vital to emphasise that our knowledge of reality and the bounds of existence is always developing. Ultimately, one's perspective, interpretation, and the particular context in which one views forever will determine whether it is a meaningful idea or an illusion. The idea of forever may not be true in a literal sense, but it doesn't lessen the importance of the relationships, encounters, and events we have throughout our lives.

Sumaiya Rashid is a student at Independent University, Bangladesh.