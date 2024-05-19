Saifuddin's axing, Afif's inclusion: How was Tigers' T20 WC squad? 

Of the nine teams that have managed to play all the editions of the T20 World Cup since its inauguration in 2007 (Bangladesh, West Indies, India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa), the Tigers are the only side to have never qualified for the seminal of the tournament. For the upcoming edition, the squad that Bangladesh announced had a few surprises centred on Mohammad Saifuddin’s exclusion. The inclusion of Afif Hossain in the reserves also raised eyebrows. In the latest episode of The Daily Star’s podcast Pitch Perfect, we bring you all the major talking points about Bangladesh’s squad and chances of qualification to the next round from Group D which includes South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal.

Of the nine teams that have managed to play all the editions of the T20 World Cup since its inauguration in 2007 (Bangladesh, West Indies, India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa), the Tigers are the only side to have never qualified for the semifinal of the tournament.

For the upcoming edition, the squad that Bangladesh announced had a few surprises centred on Mohammad Saifuddin's exclusion. The inclusion of Afif Hossain in the reserves also raised eyebrows.

In the latest episode of The Daily Star's podcast Pitch Perfect, we bring you all the major talking points about Bangladesh's squad and chances of qualification to the next round from Group D which includes South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal.