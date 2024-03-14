Former Sri Lanka captain Thirimanne hospitalised after car crash 

Former Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne was hospitalised after a car crash that saw his vehicle smash head-on against a lorry coming in the opposite direction near the north-central city of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka on Thursday morning.

The left-handed batter, who retired from international cricket in July 2023, was on a pilgrimage and headed to a temple when he got into the accident. He was hospitalised at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital immediately after the incident and was deemed to be in stable condition by doctors. It was learned that at least one more passenger inside the car was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Thirimanne made his international debut in 2010 against India. He played 127 ODIs, 44 Tests, and 26 T20Is for the Lankans and captained the island nation five times in ODIs. He was part of the 2014 T20 World Cup winning squad and played two ODI World Cups. The 34-year-old played his last match in March 2022, a Test against India, before calling time on a 13-year career.

