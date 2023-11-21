Cricket
ICC
Tue Nov 21, 2023 05:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 06:25 PM

ICC revokes Sri Lanka suspension

Photo: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board met on Tuesday and confirmed the terms of the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

After hearing representation from SLC, the ICC Board decided that Sri Lanka can continue to compete internationally both in bilateral cricket and ICC events after being suspended recently for breaching its obligations as a Member in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and without government interference.

Sri Lanka skipper pleads for ICC suspension to end

However, funding to SLC will be controlled by the ICC and the ICC Board confirmed Sri Lanka will no longer host the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, which will now be held in South Africa.

