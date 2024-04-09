Sports Multimedia
Tue Apr 9, 2024 12:09 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 9, 2024 12:18 PM

Can holders Man City stop powerhouse Real Madrid in their own den?

Tue Apr 9, 2024 12:09 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 9, 2024 12:18 PM

In a rematch of last year's unforgettable Champions League semifinal, 14-time winners Real Madrid and defending champions Manchester City lock horns once again, squaring off in Tuesday's quarter-final first leg at the Bernabeu.

Before the high-voltage encounter, The Daily Star's podcast show "Pitch Perfect" sheds light on the two teams' records, strengths, weaknesses, their matchup and prospect in the prestigious tournament.

