All about Shakib's farewell saga

Shakib Al Hasan wanted to play the last test of his career on home soil but the biggest cricket star of the country could not return to the country even after reaching Dubai owing to security concerns. Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud advised the 37-year-old star all-rounder not to return to "avoid untoward situations". Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August, there has been uncertainty about Shakib's return to the country.

There have been protests for the past few days over the arrival of Shakib, who is accused in a murder case. An angry crowd was gathered at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium where they told the BCB that they would show further dissent if Shakib plays at the in the first Test against South Africa. There are ongoing protests against him on social media as well. On the other hand, many are speaking in favour of Shakib, a former member of parliament of the Awami League government.

Did Shakib deserve such a farewell? Why did he not get the taste of a pleasant farewell? What precedence does this set and what are the future consequences of this event? The Content Editor of The Daily Star Mohammad Al-Amin expressed his take on the issues alongside Sports Editor Bishwajit Roy in the latest episode of Star Viewsroom.