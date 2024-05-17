News Multimedia
Rich individuals from various countries have covertly amassed vast fortunes in Dubai

Among these individuals are prominent business magnates, influential political figures, entities subject to global sanctions, money launderers, and criminals. The identities of these individuals, once disclosed, may come as a surprise to you.

Recently, the "Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project" (OCCRP) briefly released a report detailing these findings. Stay tuned to Star Newsbytes as we unveil the names on this list.

push notification