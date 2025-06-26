News Multimedia
Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:50 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 12:53 AM

Mob justice has become alarmingly regular – why?

Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:50 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 12:53 AM
Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:50 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 12:53 AM

Mob justice or mob terror. Incidents like these have become so regular that they often occur even in the presence of police. In the past 10 months, events such as mob beatings and harassment have increased at an alarming rate.

Attacks have taken place at offices of targeted individuals, homes have been looted, and there have been incidents of breaking down traditional establishments, shrines, and prayer houses, while women's football matches have been cancelled.

But why are there so many incidents like these?

