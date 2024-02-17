BNP to free Khaleda Zia through movement

BNP will launch such a movement that even Obaidul Quader will not get a chance to talk, said BNP Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo speaking at a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

The BNP was protesting the unbridled price hike of essential commodities and demanding the release of party senior leaders including its chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

Yesterday, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul, Standing Committee member Amir Khosru, and Publicity Secretary Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Anee were freed from jail on Thursday.