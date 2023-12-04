Oh that angelic call, yet I cannot respond. I cannot open my mouth in fear of the burning pain overpowering my senses

This story is based on true events that happened on May 25, 2020 in Kerala. Vinayeki, a pregnant elephant, died on May 27, 2020, suffering for two days after eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers offered to her by some locals. According to forest officials, the elephant suffered an injury in its lower jaw and died standing in river Velliyar.

The birds sang merrily, the flowers danced joyfully, the winds murmured happily, the sun, the moon and the stars shone brighter than ever, trees whispered contentedly, all living beings on earth murmured blissfully when God sent in my womb a divine angel.

You have been only a few months in my womb-long way to go. I was thirsty and hungry in the May afternoon. I couldn't find anything to feed my appetite so I roamed around.

Ah, a pineapple! The people of the village are so kind. They kept it for me. Joyfully, I picked up the fruit and started eating.

Bam! What a noise! I am shell shocked. My mouth is on fire–I have never felt such excruciating pain in my life. Unable to ease the pain, I started running wildly. I must not go to their homes. I don't want to destroy their homes. Moreover, they will be frightened and might think I am wild and kill me.

Kill me? Well the pain is unbearable and it's so hot too. I am bleeding. What must I do?

The village people are all gathering on the streets. Some are shouting, some taking pictures, some laughing–is an injured pregnant mother a showpiece now?

Ah! There is the river Valier.

I waded in the water and put my mouth in the water to ease the pain and stop the mouth from bleeding.

It became clear to me that there was a firecracker in the pineapple.

How sadistic!

I felt the tiny little sensations in my womb. I wished she was alright.

"Mama!"

"Mama?"

Oh that angelic call, yet I cannot respond. I cannot open my mouth in fear of the burning pain overpowering my senses. I am already feeling dizzy.

With hazy eyes, I see the village people trying to push two more elephants in the water to rescue me. But they aren't moving. They are frightened.

Is it a circus? People all around are taking pictures; shouting, laughing and taking selfies.

My legs are trembling. I can hardly move.

"Oh my baby, forgive me for what I have done. How was I to know?"

My eyes are clouded with fog, my legs are giving away. I can no longer stand, "Forgive me, my baby."

I immersed myself in the holy grail water.

Before going into my eternal sleep,I heard a tiny beautiful whisper, "Mama? Mama…!"

Tasneem Hossain, Director, Continuing Education Centre (CEC), is a multilingual poet, columnist, op-ed and fiction writer, translator, and training consultant.