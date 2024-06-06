Sweat beads upon my brow, my shirt begins to cling/ The vile monster's tendrils reach out, adhesive

A shimmering haze hangs heavy in the air

The first warning signs of the searing beast's approach

I feel its hot breath, sense its viscous glare

As it slithers near to coil, engulf, encroach

Sweat beads upon my brow, my shirt begins to cling

The vile monster's tendrils reach out, adhesive

Wrapping round my limbs in a burning ring

Drawing ever closer, humid and invasive

I thrash against its grasp but it holds me fast

This savage, pitiless force of arid fury

Its glowing red eyes bore into me, eyes that blast

Robbing me of spirit, of strength, of any surety

It possesses me, every pore, every cell

Occupies the very marrow of my bones

The smothering heat beast has me in its hell

My body its inferno's feverish throne

I cry out, unleashing a lupine howl of rage

Confronting this summer-y demon, this devil of swelter

But my words dissipate, wither on its tongues of flame

It cares not for my menace, my threats, my guerilla smelter

Rivulets of perspiration stream from every inch

As the relentless beast bears its hideous weight

I collapse beneath its sultry, invasive clinch

A willing furnace stoked in its core of hate

When will this torturous possession ever end?

This ruthless seizing of mind, body, and soul?

Winter's cold mercy is the only force to fend

Off this blistering, sadistic beast's control

This is one of the top entries for Khero Khata. Look out for the winning entry in the next issue of Star Literature, coming out on Saturday.

Kazi Raidah Afia Nusaiba is a contributor at The Daily Star and a student at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).