The searing beast
A shimmering haze hangs heavy in the air
The first warning signs of the searing beast's approach
I feel its hot breath, sense its viscous glare
As it slithers near to coil, engulf, encroach
Sweat beads upon my brow, my shirt begins to cling
The vile monster's tendrils reach out, adhesive
Wrapping round my limbs in a burning ring
Drawing ever closer, humid and invasive
I thrash against its grasp but it holds me fast
This savage, pitiless force of arid fury
Its glowing red eyes bore into me, eyes that blast
Robbing me of spirit, of strength, of any surety
It possesses me, every pore, every cell
Occupies the very marrow of my bones
The smothering heat beast has me in its hell
My body its inferno's feverish throne
I cry out, unleashing a lupine howl of rage
Confronting this summer-y demon, this devil of swelter
But my words dissipate, wither on its tongues of flame
It cares not for my menace, my threats, my guerilla smelter
Rivulets of perspiration stream from every inch
As the relentless beast bears its hideous weight
I collapse beneath its sultry, invasive clinch
A willing furnace stoked in its core of hate
When will this torturous possession ever end?
This ruthless seizing of mind, body, and soul?
Winter's cold mercy is the only force to fend
Off this blistering, sadistic beast's control
This is one of the top entries for Khero Khata. Look out for the winning entry in the next issue of Star Literature, coming out on Saturday.
Kazi Raidah Afia Nusaiba is a contributor at The Daily Star and a student at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).
Comments