Star Literature
Kazi Raidah Afia Nusaiba
Thu Jun 6, 2024 07:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 07:50 PM

Star Literature
POETRY

The searing beast

Sweat beads upon my brow, my shirt begins to cling/ The vile monster's tendrils reach out, adhesive
Kazi Raidah Afia Nusaiba
Thu Jun 6, 2024 07:45 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 07:50 PM
Photo: Collected

A shimmering haze hangs heavy in the air  

The first warning signs of the searing beast's approach  

I feel its hot breath, sense its viscous glare  

As it slithers near to coil, engulf, encroach

 

Sweat beads upon my brow, my shirt begins to cling  

The vile monster's tendrils reach out, adhesive  

Wrapping round my limbs in a burning ring  

Drawing ever closer, humid and invasive  

 

I thrash against its grasp but it holds me fast  

This savage, pitiless force of arid fury  

Its glowing red eyes bore into me, eyes that blast  

Robbing me of spirit, of strength, of any surety

 

It possesses me, every pore, every cell   

Occupies the very marrow of my bones  

The smothering heat beast has me in its hell  

My body its inferno's feverish throne  

 

I cry out, unleashing a lupine howl of rage  

Confronting this summer-y demon, this devil of swelter  

But my words dissipate, wither on its tongues of flame

It cares not for my menace, my threats, my guerilla smelter

 

Rivulets of perspiration stream from every inch  

As the relentless beast bears its hideous weight  

I collapse beneath its sultry, invasive clinch  

A willing furnace stoked in its core of hate

 

When will this torturous possession ever end?  

This ruthless seizing of mind, body, and soul?

Winter's cold mercy is the only force to fend

Off this blistering, sadistic beast's control

 

This is one of the top entries for Khero Khata. Look out for the winning entry in the next issue of Star Literature, coming out on Saturday.

Kazi Raidah Afia Nusaiba is a contributor at The Daily Star and a student at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

push notification