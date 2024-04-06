They say the hills have eyes

Iridescent, all knowing, and deathlike.

But what they do not tell us about is the

ferocity of the voices

that keeps echoing sporadically.

The taste of your tongue is forever etched in the memory of the mountains.

This one time I took a rock inside my mouth and thought I was about to swallow the weight of my being.

And you laughed, and it felt as if

the birds were singing again and

the stars were aligning only for us.

It was all happening too fast,

concealed from the people around us.

The furtive glances cast at me were stories

on their own.

I buried my secrets in the nape of your neck

but you held back at first.

And I lived a thousand lives

in the time it took your breath to reach mine.

But the secrets that passed through your lips

to my ears have lost their meaning now.

They have a certain cacophony in them.

Years have passed and the distance

between our breaths has only become longer.

Sometimes, words are on the tip of my tongue

but I have nobody to tell.

I contemplate death now like you so often did

and look for the tenderness in your hands

among the rocks in the mountains.

