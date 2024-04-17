Relaxed reminiscences
I. Scent of a Woman
I thought she smelled
like wild blossoms.
I thought she's a gift
from God to remind me of purity
in a city where rivers smell
worse than toilets.
It took me three years
and a thousand hair fall
to realize it's the odour
of Aarong Herbal Hair Pack.
II. Picnic Plans and Office Banter
It must be a one-day destination.
We must return before 9 PM,
there are some resorts in Narail.
No, no! I can't go to Narail.
Because your ex is from there?
One of my exes. One of the prominent ones.
Favorite, you mean? Prominent means famous among many.
In that case, prominent is okay.
A laughter pause.
You had many girlfriends?
Previously. See—no girlfriends, no poems.
Now I translate other poets' feelings.
That's a shame.
Md Mehedi Hasan occasionally contributes to Star Literature.
