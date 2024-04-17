Relaxed reminiscences

(For Lutfa, Nayeem & Aarong Herbal Hair Pack)

I. Scent of a Woman

I thought she smelled

like wild blossoms.

I thought she's a gift

from God to remind me of purity

in a city where rivers smell

worse than toilets.

It took me three years

and a thousand hair fall

to realize it's the odour

of Aarong Herbal Hair Pack.

II. Picnic Plans and Office Banter

It must be a one-day destination.

We must return before 9 PM,

there are some resorts in Narail.

No, no! I can't go to Narail.

Because your ex is from there?

One of my exes. One of the prominent ones.

Favorite, you mean? Prominent means famous among many.

In that case, prominent is okay.

A laughter pause.

You had many girlfriends?

Previously. See—no girlfriends, no poems.

Now I translate other poets' feelings.

That's a shame.

Md Mehedi Hasan occasionally contributes to Star Literature.