Star Literature
Md Mehedi Hasan
Wed Apr 17, 2024 09:00 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 09:32 PM

Most Viewed

Star Literature
POETRY

Relaxed reminiscences

(For Lutfa, Nayeem & Aarong Herbal Hair Pack)
Md Mehedi Hasan
Wed Apr 17, 2024 09:00 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 09:32 PM
Illustration: Maisha Syeda

I. Scent of a Woman

I thought she smelled

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

like wild blossoms.

I thought she's a gift

from God to remind me of purity

in a city where rivers smell

worse than toilets.

It took me three years 

and a thousand hair fall

to realize it's the odour 

of Aarong Herbal Hair Pack.

 

II. Picnic Plans and Office Banter

It must be a one-day destination.

We must return before 9 PM,

there are some resorts in Narail.

No, no! I can't go to Narail.

Because your ex is from there?

One of my exes. One of the prominent ones.

Favorite, you mean? Prominent means famous among many.

In that case, prominent is okay.

A laughter pause.

You had many girlfriends? 

Previously. See—no girlfriends, no poems.

Now I translate other poets' feelings. 

That's a shame.

Md Mehedi Hasan occasionally contributes to Star Literature.

Related topic:
poemPoetryliterature
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

palestine is my grieving mother

Making a killing out of a killing

Losing An Arm

The hills

1w ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

অটোরিকশা-প্রাইভেটকারে ধাক্কা দেওয়া ট্রাকচালকের ছিল না ভারী যানের লাইসেন্স

পুলিশ জানায়, ট্রাকটি আল আমিন চালালেও তিনি সেটির মূল চালক নন। বদলি হিসেবে ট্রাক চালচ্ছিলেন তিনি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এসির উৎপাদন বাড়াচ্ছে দেশীয় প্রতিষ্ঠান

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X