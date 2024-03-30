Star Literature
Afnan Bintey Helal
Sat Mar 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 12:40 AM

Most Viewed

Star Literature

L for less

Afnan Bintey Helal
Sat Mar 30, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 12:40 AM
ILLUSTRATION: AMREETA LETHE

I traverse between solid and liquid-
A semi-form leaking from the edges. 
A mosaic of mind, tethering and bulging 
To transgress.
Spots on the road or bends in the trend 
Would suffice to transcend 
Me to the azure of "love".
"Love" did not have me at 'hello'
Nor does it cure the cries!
"Love" is the colour of the bright yellow surrounded by stars on the skies,
Blinding at night and binding at the morrow!
I come cauterised and not quenched 
From the heaviness of my being. 
I rescind, take reprimand, and reapportion
The self to appropriate my grieving!

Afnan Bintey Helal is currently pursuing her Master's degree in English Literature and she believes "love" is only beautiful in fiction.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নাফ নদীতে মিয়ানমারের জাহাজ দেখার পর তীব্র হয়েছে বিস্ফোরণের শব্দ

জাহাজটি নাফ নদীর সীমান্ত থেকে সরে যাওয়ার পরপরই সেন্টমার্টিন দ্বীপের বিপরীতে মিয়ানমারের অপর প্রান্ত থেকে মাঝে মাঝে বিকট বিস্ফোরণের শব্দ আসছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সাক্ষাৎকার

ভয়ের চাদরে আবৃত সারা দেশ: মেজর হাফিজ

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification