L for less

I traverse between solid and liquid-

A semi-form leaking from the edges.

A mosaic of mind, tethering and bulging

To transgress.

Spots on the road or bends in the trend

Would suffice to transcend

Me to the azure of "love".

"Love" did not have me at 'hello'

Nor does it cure the cries!

"Love" is the colour of the bright yellow surrounded by stars on the skies,

Blinding at night and binding at the morrow!

I come cauterised and not quenched

From the heaviness of my being.

I rescind, take reprimand, and reapportion

The self to appropriate my grieving!

Afnan Bintey Helal is currently pursuing her Master's degree in English Literature and she believes "love" is only beautiful in fiction.