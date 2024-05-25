Star Literature
Kazi Nazrul Islam
Sat May 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 12:31 AM

Most Viewed

Star Literature
Poetry

Kobi-rani

Kazi Nazrul Islam
Sat May 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 12:31 AM
ILLUSTRATION: MAISHA SYEDA

I am a poet because you love me
Your love painted me divine
The sky, the air, the morning light 
The evening star that bade goodnight, 
On the east, the rising sun
Towards me they all run 
Because your love came calling
And for your love my inner self was falling
Only when your love comes and call 
My wishes find a way in your sudden arrival   
You turn my sword into a flute 
And play me to your tune 
All my offerings are to be placed 
On the altar of your soul soon. 
My words are my laurels, my Queen. 
You have everything that's mine  
I am a poet because you love me
Your love painted me divine. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আবহাওয়া

বঙ্গোপসাগরে সৃষ্ট নিম্নচাপ গভীর নিম্নচাপে পরিণত, কেন্দ্রের গতি ৫০ কিলোমিটার

এটি আরও ঘনীভূত হয়ে সুন্দরবন ও ভারতের পশ্চিমবঙ্গের দিকে অগ্রসর হতে পারে।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

কৈলাশটিলা-৮ নম্বর কূপ থেকে দিনে ২১ মিলিয়ন ঘনফুট গ্যাস উত্তোলন করা যাবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification