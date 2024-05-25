Kobi-rani
I am a poet because you love me
Your love painted me divine
The sky, the air, the morning light
The evening star that bade goodnight,
On the east, the rising sun
Towards me they all run
Because your love came calling
And for your love my inner self was falling
Only when your love comes and call
My wishes find a way in your sudden arrival
You turn my sword into a flute
And play me to your tune
All my offerings are to be placed
On the altar of your soul soon.
My words are my laurels, my Queen.
You have everything that's mine
I am a poet because you love me
Your love painted me divine.
