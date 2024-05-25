I am a poet because you love me

Your love painted me divine

The sky, the air, the morning light

The evening star that bade goodnight,

On the east, the rising sun

Towards me they all run

Because your love came calling

And for your love my inner self was falling

Only when your love comes and call

My wishes find a way in your sudden arrival

You turn my sword into a flute

And play me to your tune

All my offerings are to be placed

On the altar of your soul soon.

My words are my laurels, my Queen.

You have everything that's mine

I am a poet because you love me

Your love painted me divine.