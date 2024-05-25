Apon piyashi
In myself I find her
She knows me better than myself
I can hear her footsteps
In my thirsty desires
In the parched sky of my soul
She cries like a pied crested cuckoo
At night she comes in my dreams to steal moonbeams
Like the Himalayan partridge
In the garden of my soul, I see her in loving dark clouds
In the ominous light, she appears as beautiful as a patient lightning
In my very own garden
I offered her a garland
Only to wake up and see that
It's just hanging around my neck
Translated from Bangla by Quamrul Hassan.
Quamrul Hassan is an author, poet and an MFA Candidate of Creative Writing and Translation at the University of Arkansas.
