Apon piyashi

In myself I find her

She knows me better than myself

I can hear her footsteps

In my thirsty desires

In the parched sky of my soul

She cries like a pied crested cuckoo

At night she comes in my dreams to steal moonbeams

Like the Himalayan partridge

In the garden of my soul, I see her in loving dark clouds

In the ominous light, she appears as beautiful as a patient lightning

In my very own garden

I offered her a garland

Only to wake up and see that

It's just hanging around my neck

Translated from Bangla by Quamrul Hassan.

Quamrul Hassan is an author, poet and an MFA Candidate of Creative Writing and Translation at the University of Arkansas.