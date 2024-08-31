Jabar bela fele jeo ekti khopar phul
Leave a flower from your bun
when you depart, my love.
Lay your eyes on mine,
behold a little delusion, my love.
With a flash of smile in a corner of your lips,
dispel away all the gloom deep within my mind—
don't part away swaying your diamond hoops.
Emit a word or an expression of love
I wish to sing in tune time and again—
consider me a friend, my love, and hold my hands.
Leave a flower from your bun,
when you depart, my love.
Translated by Mohammad Shafiqul Islam
Mohammad Shafiqul Islam is a poet, translator, and academic, and Professor of English literature at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected].
