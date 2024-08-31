Jabar bela fele jeo ekti khopar phul

Translated by Mohammad Shafiqul Islam

Leave a flower from your bun

when you depart, my love.

Lay your eyes on mine,

behold a little delusion, my love.

With a flash of smile in a corner of your lips,

dispel away all the gloom deep within my mind—

don't part away swaying your diamond hoops.

Emit a word or an expression of love

I wish to sing in tune time and again—

consider me a friend, my love, and hold my hands.

Leave a flower from your bun,

when you depart, my love.

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam is a poet, translator, and academic, and Professor of English literature at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected].