Kazi Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam
Sat Aug 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 06:27 PM

POETRY

Jabar bela fele jeo ekti khopar phul

Translated by Mohammad Shafiqul Islam
ILLUSTRATION: AMREETA LETHE

Leave a flower from your bun
when you depart, my love.
Lay your eyes on mine,
behold a little delusion, my love.
With a flash of smile in a corner of your lips,
dispel away all the gloom deep within my mind—
don't part away swaying your diamond hoops.
Emit a word or an expression of love
I wish to sing in tune time and again—
consider me a friend, my love, and hold my hands. 
Leave a flower from your bun, 
when you depart, my love.

Translated by Mohammad Shafiqul Islam

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam is a poet, translator, and academic, and Professor of English literature at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected].

