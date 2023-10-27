This universe’s heart is hollow now for humanity has died inside it

Who are humans?

Have they emerged from the soil of diverse corners called countries of this world?

Some appearing dark-coloured and sculpted tall, while others looking white and weighted broad? Can humans wear a Kautuka on their wrists or a Tefillin wrapped around their arms?

Can humans wear a Cross on their necks or a Tasbih stretched along their palms?

Or choose to wear none of those at all?

Underneath their skin doesn't all human skeletons wear only a trillion tangles of veins filled with crimson blood? If only those beloved, belonging in your homes are humans, then others are not?

And if all of them are humans,

then why are there barren bodies of babies lying under broken buildings,

with their parted lips and delicate dead eyes never being able to blink again, reflecting the dread of grey skies, unable to meet their happy endings?

And if all of them are humans,

then why were the limbs of their siblings, moms and dads bombarded beyond the battlefields?

Why were some humans then turn into stars from their insufferable demise

as they emit out all of their lights to fight,

yet exploded into millions of martyrs along with their muted cries?

If fate is held inside a pendulum while it sways left and right,

deciding the outcomes of war and peace.

Then free will is reality itself as just like a bird taking it's flight,

It lets you fly into the ultimate cosmic conscience to bring forth the bleeding of the heart of the world to cease.

This universe's heart is hollow now for humanity has died inside it.

Yet at the end of the day, the truth is that all colours exist from one light of beam,

and all the numbers stem from the infinite zero yet humans have forgotten how much they are alike, that all differences were once aligned in unity. So please recall and revive life, to bring humanity home alive.

Ayesha Amen Aishwarya is a poet and has performed in CampusxDS Books Slam Poetry Nights.