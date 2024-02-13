Bloom
Winter winds sing ceaseless songs
I'm swayed, unclothed
In the dews of the sun.
The music swoops me
Into the eye of the storm
But I sow myself like a shrub:
Supple and staunch.
The music grows louder
Than my throbbing eardrums,
But I bloom like a flower:
Soft and strong.
Avalanches bury me
Into the pits of the ground
But I bloom, delicate and deadly,
Like Poppy blossoms.
Tashfia Ahmed is an educator, poet and contributor for Star Books and Literature. She teaches English at Scholastica school.
Comments