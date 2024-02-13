But I bloom like a flower:/ Soft and strong.

Winter winds sing ceaseless songs

I'm swayed, unclothed

In the dews of the sun.

The music swoops me

Into the eye of the storm

But I sow myself like a shrub:

Supple and staunch.

The music grows louder

Than my throbbing eardrums,

But I bloom like a flower:

Soft and strong.

Avalanches bury me

Into the pits of the ground

But I bloom, delicate and deadly,

Like Poppy blossoms.

Tashfia Ahmed is an educator, poet and contributor for Star Books and Literature. She teaches English at Scholastica school.