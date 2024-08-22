Anger and other blessings
A city of cursed flesh, full of narcissism, condensation,
Uncomprehending humiliation.
Neon colour sins, climbing up the thrones of agony.
Wretched faces beneath the camouflage, Shining…
Shadows,
A city of fabricated, disguised, speculated Shadows.
A walkway through the crystal-clear lies,
With glimpses of circles after circles.
With explosion of words in the lungs,
Coal drenched nights, raven eyes and wax wings.
A fool in wrath, crawling over nails,
Towards those mindless, dreary, soulless Shadows.
Dola Saha is a recent graduate and an aspiring author.
