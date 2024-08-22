Star Literature
Thu Aug 22, 2024 07:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 07:45 PM

POETRY

Anger and other blessings

A walkway through the crystal-clear lies
Photo: Collected

A city of cursed flesh, full of narcissism, condensation,

Uncomprehending humiliation.
Neon colour sins, climbing up the thrones of agony. 

Wretched faces beneath the camouflage, Shining…
Shadows,
A city of fabricated, disguised, speculated Shadows. 

A walkway through the crystal-clear lies, 

With glimpses of circles after circles.
With explosion of words in the lungs, 

Coal drenched nights, raven eyes and wax wings.
A fool in wrath, crawling over nails, 

Towards those mindless, dreary, soulless Shadows. 

 

Dola Saha is a recent graduate and an aspiring author.

Poetry
