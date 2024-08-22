Anger and other blessings

A walkway through the crystal-clear lies

A city of cursed flesh, full of narcissism, condensation,

Uncomprehending humiliation.

Neon colour sins, climbing up the thrones of agony.

Wretched faces beneath the camouflage, Shining…

Shadows,

A city of fabricated, disguised, speculated Shadows.

A walkway through the crystal-clear lies,

With glimpses of circles after circles.

With explosion of words in the lungs,

Coal drenched nights, raven eyes and wax wings.

A fool in wrath, crawling over nails,

Towards those mindless, dreary, soulless Shadows.

Dola Saha is a recent graduate and an aspiring author.