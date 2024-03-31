We never know the worth of water till the well is dry

This is a very well-known proverb that has come a long way since the beginning of mankind. We humans have always proved the validity of this statement through our very own natural instincts.

Although we may have used the well and the water as references here, we can recognise their authenticity when we examine ourselves, specifically our teeth. We only care about our teeth when it is too late and the pain is intolerable.

If we take a close look at our daily food habits, we often find ourselves indulging in the sugary rush of chocolates, soft drinks, chips, and beverages containing sugar. These are what we call cariogenic snacks or foods. Meaning they have the capability to cause caries and damage the tooth.

Enamel is the outermost layer of our teeth. Any dental disease, particularly caries, initially targets the enamel. Caries initially demineralises. The enamel begins to penetrate deeply into the inner layers of our teeth. This initial caries, if left untreated for a very long time, causes the formation of a very large cavity on the tooth surface.

Through this cavity, the nerve fibres present in the tooth come out and become exposed to the outer environment. This exposure to nerves causes excruciating pain for the patient. However, most patients tend to take painkillers and endure the pain for several days. Consequently, the infection spreads to the root of the affected tooth. Additionally, the gum beneath the tooth swells.

Most of the time, pus fills the area, and other discharges are visible. In this condition, when the patient visits the dentist, he or she has no other option except to undergo a root canal treatment in order to fix the tooth. The doctor then has to remove the already-dead nerve fibre and the leftover infected tooth tissue.

The patient's ignorance necessitated the sacrifice of an intact tooth. So each and every one of us should always keep in mind to visit the dentist as soon as there are any difficulties with our teeth. Along with this, everyone should develop the habit of brushing their teeth twice daily, once before going to sleep and another one in the morning after having breakfast, along with regular flossing.

Especially during this holy month of Ramadan, everyone should be conscious of their oral hygiene. We can prevent any kind of dental problem or oral disease if we can maintain good oral health by adhering to the right guidelines, doing it correctly, and visiting the dentist on a regular basis every six months.

The writer is an Honorary Medical Officer at Dhaka Dental College.

Email: [email protected]