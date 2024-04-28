Vaping as a tool for smoking cessation

A new paper in Nicotine and Tobacco Research, published by Oxford University Press, reveals a significant shift in smoking cessation patterns among the US adults who use electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), commonly known as vaping. Unlike previous years where e-cigarette use was not associated with quitting smoking, recent data from 2018 to 2021 show that e-cigarette users are now more likely to quit smoking combustible cigarettes compared to non-users.

Lead author Karin Kasza notes the changing landscape and suggests investigating design changes in e-cigarettes that deliver nicotine more effectively. This emphasises the need to use up-to-date data to inform public health decisions.

Similarly, in Bangladesh, there is a growing trend of smokers turning to vaping as a tool for quitting traditional cigarette smoking. Schumann Zaman, president of the Bangladesh Electronic Nicotine Delivery System Traders Association (BENDSTA), observes an increase in smokers seeking advice on transitioning to vaping. Credible scientific findings support this shift in awareness of vaping's potential harm reduction.

While specific data on vaping's role in smoking cessation in Bangladesh is lacking, Zaman underscores the substantial and rapidly increasing trend. He calls for policymakers, healthcare providers, and community leaders to recognise vaping as part of the broader tobacco harm reduction strategy. This entails adopting appropriate regulatory frameworks to ensure user safety and implementing public health campaigns that accurately assess the risks and benefits of vaping.

Overall, these findings highlight the evolving landscape of smoking cessation strategies, with vaping emerging as a promising tool for those looking to quit smoking.