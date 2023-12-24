The power of priority - Part II

Neglectful parenting behaviours may be traced back to individuals who experienced neglect in their own families. These individuals may not understand or know how to care for their family members.

Some individuals have grown up in an environment where they are accustomed to being uninvolved with their spouse and children, leading to a challenging situation. They were brought up in a household where the cultivation of strong familial bonds was lacking, and they may struggle to grasp the profound beauty inherent in the concept of family.

Demonstrating affection for one's spouse and children is important. Growing up with emotionally distant parents may result in unstable friendships, emotional dependence, a lack of self-regulation, and identity confusion.

It is a red flag when one spouse does not find joy in cohabiting with the other in a comfortable and safe environment. The concept of a close-knit family may be disrupted, causing challenges for all members, especially the children who face an unhealthy future.

Ongoing parental conflict can jeopardise children's mental health, leading to social, academic, and behavioural challenges with lasting consequences for their overall well-being.

Somewhere, someone once said, "A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it." So, when everything is quiet and the hustle and bustle are over, what truly matters are faith, family, and friends—these are the enduring natural medicines.

