The hidden dangers of sugar

Sugar has become one of the most pervasive ingredients in modern diets. From soft drinks to packaged snacks, added sugars are ubiquitous, contributing to a public health crisis that is gradually escalating. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), excessive sugar consumption is directly linked to non-communicable diseases such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. The question arises: why are we consuming so much sugar, and how can we reduce it?

The sugar epidemic is not a new phenomenon. Over recent decades, sugar consumption has surged globally, with many countries reporting a concerning increase in the intake of sugary foods and beverages. In Bangladesh, for example, sugary snacks and soft drinks have become increasingly common, particularly among younger populations. The consequences include alarming rises in obesity and diabetes rates, which have placed significant strain on public health systems and imposed a considerable financial burden on families, particularly in low-income communities.

At the heart of the problem is the overconsumption of "hidden sugars." These sugars are found not only in candies and cakes but also in processed foods that are part of many people's daily diets. Items such as bread, sauces, and even yoghurt often contain substantial amounts of added sugars. A typical soft drink can contain up to 10 teaspoons of sugar, far exceeding the WHO's recommended daily limit of 6 teaspoons for women and 9 for men. This excessive sugar intake increases the risk of developing chronic conditions like Type 2 diabetes, which is increasingly affecting younger generations.

Reducing sugar intake is a societal responsibility, not merely an individual one. While there is no quick fix, effective strategies can make a significant difference. First, public awareness campaigns are vital in educating people about the dangers of excessive sugar consumption. As a dietitian in rural Bangladesh, I have seen how education can influence dietary habits. Many people in these areas are unaware of hidden sugars, and once they understand the risks, they are more likely to make healthier choices.

The food industry must also take responsibility. Manufacturers should reformulate products to reduce added sugar content, and governments can encourage this through taxes on sugary products, as seen in countries like Mexico. Such taxes have proven effective, with Mexico reporting a 7.6% decline in sugary drink consumption.

Ultimately, reducing sugar consumption requires a multi-faceted approach involving individuals, the food industry, and governments. Through awareness, policy changes, and personal responsibility, we can reverse the sugar epidemic and create a healthier future for all.

The writer is a student in the Department of Food and Nutrition at the Government College of Applied Human Science.

Email: [email protected]