Pets as potential reservoirs for antibiotic-resistant bacteria

A global congress presented new research suggesting that pet dogs and cats can carry antibiotic-resistant bacteria, potentially spreading them to their owners. The study found evidence of resistant bacteria passing between sick pets and their healthy owners in Portugal and the UK, raising concerns about pets as reservoirs for antibiotic resistance.

The study focused on bacteria resistant to common antibiotics, including those used to treat serious infections. Testing samples from pets and their owners, researchers found instances where both pets and humans carried the same antibiotic-resistant bacteria strains, indicating transmission between them.

In Portugal, over half of the pets and about a third of the owners harboured resistant bacteria. The UK found similar results, with some dogs carrying strains resistant to multiple antibiotics.

While the direction of transmission was not always clear, there were instances suggesting pets passed resistant bacteria to humans. The researchers emphasise the importance of including pet-owning households in monitoring antibiotic resistance and recommend practicing good hygiene, such as handwashing after handling pets or their waste, to prevent transmission.

The study emphasises the need for awareness and precautions to protect both animal and human health, even though all pets received successful treatment for their infections.