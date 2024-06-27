What happens if India-England semifinal is washed out?

T20 World Cup 2024
AFP, Providence
Thu Jun 27, 2024 08:28 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 08:31 PM

Rain delayed the toss in the T20 World Cup semi-final between defending champions England and India in Guyana on Thursday. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Rain delayed the toss in the T20 World Cup semi-final between defending champions England and India in Guyana on Thursday.

A pre-match downpour had stopped by the time the toss should have taken place at 1400 GMT but the pitch and square remained fully covered.

Wednesday's first semi-final in Trinidad, in which South Africa hammered Afghanistan by nine wickets, had a reserve day set aside in the event of rain.

But the England v India game, taking place during a traditionally wet period of the year, has only 250 minutes of extra time set aside to ensure a result.

A 10 overs-per-side match is required for a result in the knockout stage. But if the game is washed out, India will play South Africa in Saturday's final in Barbados as a result of topping their Super Eights group.

India have yet lose a match at the 20-over tournament but the only Test side that England have defeated on their way to the last four are co-hosts the West Indies.

Thursday's match is a repeat of the 2022 semi-final in Adelaide, where England hammered India by 10 wickets before defeating Pakistan in the final.
 

T20 World CupIndia v England
