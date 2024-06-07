Top 5 upsets in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup delivers once again as co-hosts USA stunned Pakistan to produced one of the best upsets of all time.

Here are the top five upsets in the tournament's growing history.

USA beat Pakistan, 2024

The hosts officially announced themselves on cricket's world stage, taking down a heavyweight nation that knows what it takes to claim ICC silverware.

Having never met in a T20I, USA boldly sent in Pakistan and had a carefully constructed plan.

The locals restricted Pakistan to 159 from their 20 overs, before blasting exactly that amount in reply, sending the match into a Super Over.

Photo: AFP

A country very familiar with extra-time periods, USA came up clutch, powering 18 runs in the Super Over. The visitors managed just 13 runs in reply, capping off one of the most remarkable results in world cricket history.

Ireland beat England, 2022

Having given the English a huge scare in the Caribbean back in 2010, Ireland had unfinished business when they met in Melbourne 12 years down the line.

And coincidentally, rain was a factor both times. Their 2010 battle ended up being washed out, while in 2022, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method capsized England.

Ireland made 157, all out from 19.2 overs, before rain interrupted at the mid-point of the second innings.

Photo: AFP

England were 105/5 in the 15th over when play was halted – five runs behind the DLS par score, handing their UK rivals a famous victory.

Namibia beat Sri Lanka, 2022

Well how about this? In Geelong, Australia, Namibia gave 16,000 spectators and the cricketing world an unforgettable moment.

The African nation set the score, posting a tricky 163. In the ensuing innings, Sri Lanka landed in hot water after a top-order collapse. The 2014 T20 World Cup champion was skittled for 108 in 19 overs.

Photo: ICC

Four Namibian bowlers took two wickets each, producing a team performance in the field like no other.

Afghanistan beat West Indies, 2016

This is arguably the pick of the bunch.

The 2016 tournament was hosted by India and the West Indies were crowned champion. But just days before the knockout stage, the Caribbean outfit was left licking their wounds, being shocked by Afghanistan in the Super 10 stage.

Photo: AFP

It ultimately didn't deny the West Indies from progressing, but it certainly acted as a wake-up call.

Najibullah Zadran struck 48 off 40, as the Afghans got to 123/7 batting first, before restricting the West Indies to 117/8 – six runs short.

Netherlands beat England, 2009

England have found themselves on the receiving end of a monumental upset more than once.

The very first ICC Men's T20 World Cup had a bit of everything, including a result nobody saw coming. At London's iconic venue Lord's, home fans were left in utter disbelief when their English outfit was shocked by the Netherlands.

Photo: AFP

England posted a decent 163 batting first, making the eventual result an even bigger surprise. In reply, the Netherlands ran down the total on the final ball – where an overthrow allowed the batters to scamper back for a second run in dramatic scenes.

Tom de Grooth was named Player of the Match, hitting 49 off 30 balls for the Dutch.