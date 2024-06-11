Those four runs could have changed the match scenario: Hridoy

Bangladesh appeared to be coasting towards South Africa's total of 113 for 6 when Hridoy and Mahmudullah stitched together a 44-run stand but eventually the Tigers fell short by four runs. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh missed out on a leg-bye four in the 17th over as Mahmudullah Riyad was given out leg-before only for the DRS review to reveal that it was missing the stumps in their second World Cup game at the Nassau County International Stadium against South Africa. The decision was cause for debate as Bangladesh fell short by four runs.

Proteas paceman Ottneil Baartman came to bowl the 17th over with Bangladesh needing 27 runs off four overs. In the second delivery, Mahmudullah tried to flick the delivery on his legs and even though he did not catch it, it went to the boundary. However, the umpire had given the leg-before decision before a DRS review saw the decision overturned. The ball was called dead because of the DRS review, meaning the four leg-bye was not given, according to the laws of the game.

It appeared to be a poor call and replays later proved ball was missing leg stump but Bangladesh did not get a vital boundary.

"To be honest that was not a good call for us in such a tight match. In my point of view, the umpire gave the out but it was pretty hard on us. Those four runs could have changed the match scenario. But I don't have to say anything about that," Tawhid Hridoy, who scored a team-high 37 off 34, said at the press conference regarding the incident.

Hridoy was also given out leg-before by umpire Richard Illingsworth during a decision that could have went either way. In fact, Bowler Kagiso Rabada had appealed only half-heartedly but got the decision in his favour. Bangladesh asked for the review and the ball was just about clipping the leg stump. The game changed after Hridoy's dismissal as Bangladesh could not get over the ropes.

Asked about whether the laws of the game should change so teams can claim runs such as leg-byes when a review has been taken, Hridoy said that laws of the game were not in their hands but pointed out decisions that went against them in a tight match.

"The laws are not in my hand. In that time those four runs were really important. Umpires can make a call and they are human too and can make mistakes. They also didn't give wides which were wides on a few occasions. In this kind of a venue where low-scoring matches are taking place, one or two runs are a big thing. I think those four runs or two wides are close calls and I was given out on umpire's call and there are room for improvements," he said.

Hridoy had departed with Bangladesh needing 20 runs. New batter Jaker Ali found it difficult to middle deliveries. In the last over, Mahmudullah Riyad had a chance to seal the game when Bangladesh needed six off two deliveries. Mahmudullah got under a low full toss from Keshav Maharaj and was holed at long on. Hridoy felt that had he carried on, the game would have been different.

"In this wicket even big name batters weren't scoring runs or not getting runs at a high scoring rate. This wicket was totally different. The way we batted, the start was ok and in the middle part it was good but we could not finish well. I felt that if I was at the crease and finished the game, the scenario would be different," he said.