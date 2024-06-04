'T20 World Cup will be my last one': Dravid confirms India team departure

Rahul Dravid has confirmed that the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be his last tournament as the head coach of the Indian team.

At a press conference ahead of India's first game against Ireland in New York, Dravid stated he will not reapply for the role, with the BCCI advertising the role from last month.

"It is going to be the last one that I am in charge of," Dravid said.

"Unfortunately, the kind of schedules and where I find myself at this stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to re-apply.

"This will be my last one. But having said that, it's (the significance of the tournament is) no different for me.

"I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do, and I enjoyed working with this team and it's a great bunch of boys to work with."

A fine innings from Rishabh Pant was the pick of the performances as India eased to victory over Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium ahead of the *ICC* Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

"To be very honest, I think we've actually played really well in these World Cup tournaments," Dravid said.

"In terms of our consistency, we've been very consistent. Making the semi-final in the first, in the T20 one in Australia.

"The World Test Championship is slightly different in terms of it's not one tournament, but it's a whole cycle, but playing extremely well in the cycle to get to the final there again.

"The 50-over World Cup where we had a great run and went into the final. In terms of our consistency, in terms of the quality of cricket that we have played in these big tournaments, I think we've been right up there with some of the best teams."

"We can't say that we've not played good cricket in these tournaments. Yes, we probably haven't been able to get across the line in that one knockout game.

"Hopefully we play good cricket to get ourselves into those positions again. Then maybe play good cricket on the day to get across the line.

"But the important thing when you start these tournaments is not to think about that. It is to actually think about getting into those positions again. I think that's as hard as actually winning those games at times. You have to find yourselves in those positions where you are pushing for glory, and that's all you can do as a group and as a team.

"Our whole goal will be to try and get ourselves once again into a position where we give ourselves a chance to be able to win a tournament."

India's campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 starts with a hat-trick of matches at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York, with headline-grabbing fixtures against Pakistan and tournament hosts USA following the side's opening fixture against Ireland.

Dravid's side will compete their Group A campaign against Canada in Lauderhill, with their sights set on a spot in the Second Round and the knockout stages beyond.